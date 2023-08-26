The best Rogue build in WoW Classic Hardcore

Many think Rogues only belong in PVP, but in WoW Classic Hardcore, it’s a very reliable leveling class. They have quite a few ways to get out of combat swiftly. Whether stunning enemies or simply escaping swiftly, few classes have the same level of safety. Their speed and single-target damage make them an ideal choice for both solo and group plays. While their AOE damage might be mediocre, everything else about the class is exceptional.

In this article, we’ll cover the best racial picks for Rogues in WoW Classic Hardcore, what spec and build you should be using, and finally, a few tips for the class.

What is the best race for Rogues in WoW Classic Hardcore?

You have a few solid picks for races as a Rogue (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One downside about Rogues in WoW Classic Hardcore is their racial options are pretty flexible. There are races that are just about useless (Night Elf), and some that players pick simply for the aesthetics (Undead).

Racial picks

Alliance: Dwarves, Humans

Dwarves, Humans Horde: Trolls, Orcs

When it comes to Humans, they’re only really useful for their bonus to reputation rewards and Sword Specialization. The +5 to swords is pretty great. Any other class at level cap is likely going to be stuck using Daggers for that reason.

Dwarves are exceptional picks either way. They can use Stoneform to get rid of bleeds/poisons and Escape Artist to get rid themselves of root/slow effects. It really depends on what you’re after.

On the Horde side, Trolls are an amazing pick, thanks to Combat Regeneration and Berserkering. Trolls are a faster leveling race, but Orcs can use Blood Fury to aid them in dealing damage.

The best Rogue specialization for leveling in WoW Classic Hardcore

This is your early-game, pre-30 build (Image via WoWhead Talent Calculator)

Unlike some other classes in WoW Classic Hardcore, you’re going to want to respec at level 29. Regardless, we're going to focus on the Combat Specialization. It’s not a respec to change abilities out, though. It’s to ensure you have Blade Flurry as soon as you hit level 30.

10-29 build

Remorseless Attacks (10, 11)

Improved Sinister Strikes (12, 13)

Improved Gouge (14-16)

Deflection (17-21)

Riposte (22)

Precision (23-27)

Endurance (28, 29)

10-59 build (respec)

Improved Sinister Strikes (10, 11)

Improved Gouge (12-14)

Deflection (15-19)

Precision (20-24)

Riposte (25)

Endurance (26, 27)

Improved Sprint (28, 29)

Blade Flurry (30)

Dual Wield Spec (31-34)

Weapon Expertise (35, 36)

Aggression (37-39)

Adrenaline Rush (40)

Remorseless Attacks (41, 42)

Malice (43-45)

Improved Slice and Dice (46-48)

Malice (49, 50)

Relentless Strikes (51)

Lethality (52-56)

Dual Wield Spec (57)

Murder (58, 59)

Another important facet in the respec is that you don’t take the two points in Remorseless Attacks and instead focus on the Combat Tree. This helps you get to Adrenaline Rush at level 40 instead of 42.

You can get the Assassination skills later, though. This build goes Dual Wield spec because, as a WoW Classic Hardcore player, generally speaking, you don’t have access to reliable weapons. For that reason, we don’t take one of the weapon-focused specializations for Rogues.

You may want to respec again at 60, but here's the leveling process till then (Image via WoWhead Talent Calculator)

In the late game, your last few points depend on where you’re going to level up at. If you’re going to be fighting Humanoids, Beasts, Dragonkin, and things like that, you want Murder. Otherwise, put those points into Ruthlessness.

Tips for playing Rogue in WoW Classic Hardcore

This may sound obvious, but the most important tip for playing a Rogue in WoW Classic Hardcore is to be careful. You have so many tools at your disposal. Consider a plan of action before you dive face-first into battle with enemies.

Don’t spam your energy-using moves, either. You want to take your time as a Rogue and make sure you have energy in case of an emergency. I also recommend saving Ambush for your lower-armor foes. For other enemies, you should stun them or make them bleed.

Don’t forget that you have Poisons, either. Instant Poison and Crippling Poison are your best bets, so it’s a good idea to have these on your weapons at any given moment.

Finally, don’t Vanish recklessly. Get some distance between you and the enemy before disappearing. Otherwise, it could simply not work, and that could end your run.

Rogues are incredibly fun to play in WoW Classic Hardcore, but they do take some practice and skill with the class.