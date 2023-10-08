The Division 2 Exuro Gear Set talents, how to unlock, and more

The Division 2 Exuro Gear Set is a brand new gear set that Ubisoft introduced in Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers. This set consists of six pieces of gear, but not all need to be used to make use of the bonus. While not similar to the Exotics that you will come across in the game, they differ slightly from the Legendary pieces of gear.

Considering the game is a looter shooter, the gear that you have, along with the weapons that you choose, will affect your overall efficiency in the activities that you participate in. So, how do you get The Division 2 Exuro Gear Set, and what are the bonuses that it has to offer? This article explains more.

How to get The Division 2 Exuro Gear Set

The Exuro Gear Set is located on the free track of the Puppeteers Season Pass (Image via Ubisoft)

Since this is the first time the set has been introduced to the game, there are no specific ways to farm The Division 2 Exuro Gear Set just yet. While you might be able to target farm it in upcoming seasons, the only way to get the items in this set is by leveling up your Puppeteers Season Pass.

While gear sets can also be crafted at the crafting table, you can only do so with The Division 2 Exuro Gear Set once you've unlocked the individual pieces. Interestingly enough, like the other sets in the game, the backpack and the chest piece also have individual talents that only come into play if the entire set bonus is active.

Set bonuses

Two pieces: 20% burn duration and 15% skill health bonus.

20% burn duration and 15% skill health bonus. Three pieces: 40% burn damage bonus.

40% burn damage bonus. Four pieces: Unlocks new Turret Talent.

The Turret Talent is known as the Ortiz Incinerator Turret Prototype. When active, the Incinerator Turret spins 360 degrees, burning targets. You will be immune to your own turret fire, and when you disable the item, it explodes.

Item Talents

Chest (Chain Combustion): Enemies set on fire by the Ortiz turret ignite enemies within a two-meter radius.

Backpack (Heatstroke): Enemies set on fire by the Ortiz turret take 25% bonus weapon damage. The turret gets a bonus 25% range.

You can breeze through the first few levels of the Season Pass while progressing through the Cindy McAllister manhunt (Image via Ubisoft)

While these gear sets are amazing thanks to the bonuses they offer, they do limit the freedom that one has when it comes to buildcrafting. The Division 2 Exuro Gear Set works very well if you want to use an Incinerator Turret with your build, but then again, the turret has its limitations and is slightly inferior compared to the Drone or the Seeker Mine.

Either way, there are many playstyles for you to explore in The Division 2. Mix and match all available gear and weapons to see which build suits you best.