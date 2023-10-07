The Division 2 Lengmo Brand set perks, how to unlock, and more

The Division 2 Lengmo Brand set is one of the new ones that Ubisoft introduced to the game in the new season. The items included within come with a specific perk. The entire collection also provides a bonus to the player, depending upon the number of pieces they've equipped. If used well, these can come in handy while making a build.

However, the only issue with this set is that the stat boosts that it has is random. So how does one get The Division 2 Lengmo Brand set? And what bonuses does it have to offer?

How to get The Division 2 Lengmo Brand set

The Division 2 Lengmo Brand set on the Season Pass reward track (Image via Ubisoft)

Currently, there's no specific way of target-farming The Division 2 Lengmo Brand set. However, this item is included in the free track of the Season Pass. All you have to do is play the game, earn XP, and level up your Puppeteers Season Pass to acquire these items.

Considering that it's on the free track, you don't need to spend money to get your hands on the entire set. This removes the pay-to-win element from Ubisoft's looter shooter.

What's more interesting is that, as you level up even further in the Season Pass, you will be able to unlock the blueprints for these items. This will allow you to craft all pieces of The Division 2 Lengmo Brand set, with your choice of stat bonuses.

All Lengmo Brand set perks and bonuses

You will come across three different types of item bonuses in The Division 2. The first is a stat bonus. This includes the amount of bonus armor it grants you, a critical damage boost you get, and so on. These stat bonuses are randomly generated.

The second is more of an item-specific perk, known as talent, and is quite similar to the ones you see on the Exotic weapons in the game. Although they don't seem like much, they can further optimize the output of a build. These are usually seen on named pieces.

And finally, there's a set bonus. If you use a specific number of items from a certain set, you get some bonuses, depending on the number of pieces you've used.

Here is a list of the perks and bonuses for The Division 2 Lengmo brand set:

Set bonuses

One piece: 20% Explosive resistance.

20% Explosive resistance. Two pieces: 10% skill health.

10% skill health. Three pieces: 15% LMG damage boost.

Item-specific perks

"Carpenter" Chest piece: Killing an enemy with a grenade refunds the grenade. These throwables can be cooked before throwing. Grenades also get a 75% boost in blast radius and grant players 15% bonus armor.

Killing an enemy with a grenade refunds the grenade. These throwables can be cooked before throwing. Grenades also get a 75% boost in blast radius and grant players 15% bonus armor. "Backbone" Backpack: Killing an enemy grants an additional 7% weapon damage for 15 seconds. This bonus stacks up to five times, with grenade kills granting two stacks.

Given the nature of the perks and talents, these items should go well with a build that includes the Iron Lung Exotic LMG in The Division 2. With the season just starting out, it will be interesting to see what builds players can come up with in the game.