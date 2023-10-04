The Division 2 Iron Lung Exotic LMG: How to get, talents, and more

The wait is finally over, as the Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers are already here. Similar to the previous season, this one focuses on a Manhunt mission where players will be tasked to find the missing hostages and take down the Recruiter. Alongside featuring an old fan-favorite game mode called Incursions, this new season came with many new weapons and gear.

Among the new weapons, the Iron Lung LMG is just a brand-new Exotic weapon that is available to everyone this season. If you're wondering how to get this weapon and if it's worth the grind, this article will go over the specifics.

Division 2 Iron Lung Exotic LMG: Core Attributes and Talent

The Iron Lung Exotic LMG (Image via Ubisoft)

Division 2 Iron Lung Exotic is a new LMG launched in the Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers. This Exotic LMG has an 85 mag alongside a base RPM of 800. It also has some powerful core attributes, which include:

LMG Damage

DMG to target out of cover

This Exotic LMG comes with an intrinsic perk named Ardent. Shooting makes the weapon heat and fills up the heat meter. Once the meter is full, it'll shoot fire bullets that can ignite enemies and apply a burn status effect on them, making this weapon one of the best Exotic weapons in this game.

As the meter is equivalent to 50% of the weapon's standard Magazine Size, you will get fire bullets in your mag once you get around 42 to 43 bullets. Also, remember to fire continuously to retain the fiery boost. If you let go of the trigger or swap to another weapon, the meter will deplete, and there will be no more fire bullets.

How to get the Division 2 Iron Lung Exotic LMG

Exotic LMG Reward in season pass (Image via Ubisoft)

With every season pass, Division 2 comes with a new Exotic weapon. In the Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers, it is the Iron Lung LMG. To acquire this Exotic LMG this season, you must reach Rank 90 in the Season 2 reward Track. You can also get the blueprint upon reaching the very next rank.

Exotic LMG blueprint Reward in season pass (Image via Ubisoft)

Another way to get this Exotic LMG is by targeting Light Machine Guns as loot rewards in various activities, including the Summit, countdown, and open-world activities. Moreover, completing boss floors in The Summit at the highest difficulty with directives will increase the drop chance of the Iron Lung Exotic LMG.

Furthermore, remember to farm with a full team so that if someone gets an extra Iron Lung Exotic LMG, they can share the loot with others.