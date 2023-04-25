The Division 2 Foggy Bottom SHD cache locations

Foggy Bottom SHD cache grants Tech points to players in The Division 2, which eventually helps them upgrade their character skills and weapons in the White House, also known as the Base of Operations. They are scattered around the Foggy Bottom area located west of the map beside Roosevelt Island. This article will provide the locations of all Foggy Bottom SHD caches in The Division 2.

Every Foggy Bottom SHD location in The Division 2

A total of five Foggy Bottom SHD can be found on the map, and opening them immediately grants players skill points, otherwise known as Tech points in The Division 2.

The locations of each Foggy Bottom SHD are as follows:

Crate #1

SHD Crate #1 location (Image via Ubisoft)

The first SHD is located north of the Foggy Bottom area and below the West end near the Sleeping Giant control point.

Head to the H St NW on the north of the Foggy Bottom area.

Track the SHD and proceed to the garage to open the door.

The crate will be located on the left side beside the car.

Crate #2

SHD Crate #2 location (Image via Ubisoft)

The Foggy Bottom area contains the second SHD crate above the Truman Safe House.

Head to 23rd St NW.

Enter the broken fenced gate and climb up through the crates on the right.

Go left to find the crate beside the body.

Crate #3

SHD Crate #3 location (Image via Ubisoft)

The third crate is located in Foggy Bottom, near the location of the previous crate.

Head back to the Truman Safe House.

Take the 23rd St. NW and take the slanted route on the right.

Get up through the stairs of the glass building and open the door by breaking the lock.

The SHD crate will be located on the left side of the floor.

Crate #4

SHD Crate #4 location (Image via Ubisoft)

The fourth crate is located under a tree in the same location near the Truman Safe House.

Locate and go to the shopping cart icon on the map beside the safe house.

Reach the parking gate of the Dunkers truck and head towards the white van on the right side.

Go behind the brown building and hop over the garbage can to reach the roof.

Climb down through the ladder and head opposite, followed by a right to reach the tree under which the crate is located.

Crate #5

SHD Crate #5 location (Image via Ubisoft)

The fifth and final SHD crate is present under another tree in the southwest part of the area.

Travel to The Graveyard control point.

Take a right towards the connected route from the Rock Creek & Potomac Pkmy NW to reach the Dunkers Truck.

Climb over the truck by hopping over the car parked beside it and jump to the garden.

Go towards the right side to find a large tree and the SHD crate underneath it.

This covers the location of every Foggy Bottom SHD crate scattered around the world in The Division 2.

Poll : 0 votes