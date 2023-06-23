The Division Heartland Closed beta: Release date, how to play, and more

Ubisoft is set to introduce a new spin-off, free-to-play title, The Division Heartland. Official announcements featured a Closed beta launch for the title in the coming weeks for specific players. Only those registered for the Closed beta event can try out The Division Heartland in its early stage. Heartland was one of the biggest announcements from Ubisoft back in 2021 and has finally been confirmed to arrive with the upcoming Closed beta.

Set in the fictional city of Silver Creek, players will tag along with five Agents as they embark on a PvEvP journey.

To know more about the Closed beta session, read below.

When will The Division Heartland Closed beta launch?

According to Ubisoft's official website, those who get access to the Closed beta will be able to hop on The Division Heartland test session from June 27, 2023. The developers are yet to mention the end date for the beta.

The Closed beta community update from Ubisoft also stated that this test session would only be limited to PC players and include the United States, Canada, and Mexico regions. However, Red Storm also stated that there will be future opportunities for other regions and platforms as the test progresses.

According to Red Storm Entertainment, the main goal of this test session is to incorporate valuable feedback from the community and test again after implementing the necessary changes. The upcoming Closed Beta is one of the many test sessions that Ubisoft has lined up before the official launch of The Division Heartland.

How can you participate in the upcoming The Division Heartland Closed beta?

Idle Sloth💙💛 @IdleSloth84_



The Closed Beta Test for The Division Heartland starts on June 27th.



Register now at:

thedivisionheartland.com/register



youtube.com/watch?v=QztisX… The Division Heartland: Closed Beta Community UpdateThe Closed Beta Test for The Division Heartland starts on June 27th.Register now at: The Division Heartland: Closed Beta Community UpdateThe Closed Beta Test for The Division Heartland starts on June 27th.Register now at: thedivisionheartland.com/registeryoutube.com/watch?v=QztisX… https://t.co/I93IgjzoEC

You can easily register for the Heartland Closed beta by following these steps:

Go to thedivisionheartland.com/register from your browser and click on the Register Now button on the top left of the screen.

Pick your platform and click on Register again.

Sign up with your Ubisoft Connect account (or make a new account if you don't have one).

After registering with your email ID, you can change your platform from the same page if you want.

If you are selected for the Closed beta session, Ubisoft will notify you by mail and provide you with a code for the event. If not, Red Storm has mentioned there will be more opportunities for those interested in playing Heartland early.

Upon its full launch, Heartland will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4/5 platforms. Red Storm has also mentioned that the title will have full cross-platform and cross-progression support, allowing players to try out all levels across every platform.

Poll : 0 votes