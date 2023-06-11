The easiest class to reach level 100 with in Diablo 4's Hardcore mode

Getting to level 100 in Diablo 4’s Hardcore mode is not easy. Even outside of the occasional hiccups you can encounter in this title, including getting disconnected from the internet, achieving such a feat will be incredibly challenging. It’s going to take a significant grind and a lot of preparation if you want to hit the level cap without dying once.

While any class is capable of helping you pull off the feat, some may ensure an easier time than others. Since reaching level 100 in Hardcore is rather difficult to accomplish in Diablo 4, it shouldn’t be taken lightly. One misstep in the Hardcore mode will spell disaster and force you to start over from scratch. With that in mind, here’s what to consider.

What class offers the easiest ride to level 100 in Diablo 4’s Hardcore mode?

I’ve spent a fair amount of time analyzing which class would offer the easiest ride to level 100 in Diablo 4's Hardcore mode. Unfortunately, regardless of what you choose to play as this is going to be incredibly challenging. It’s fair to say that there is no right answer to this problem.

As you progress in Hardcore Mode, the adversities you come across will get harder to overcome. The swarms of enemies get tougher, and the affixes foes come attached with are going to get more frustrating to deal with. However, I think one class might have the edge over all others.

I was torn between Pulverize Druid and Thorns Barbarian initially. However, at the end of the day, I think the latter would offer the easiest ride to level 100. The only real edge Druid has is that it has some built-in healing potential that cannot be overlooked.

If you want to hit the level cap in Diablo 4's Hardcore mode, you need to be able to do a few things. You want to survive, so you need to use a tanky class. Barbarian fits this requirement nicely. You also need to be able to do incredible damage to groups safely. This is why you have to combine the shouts of this class with a Thorns build.

However, I wouldn’t attempt to damage groups safely without Razorflare Aspect and Razorplate. That is because this combination deals a vast amount of damage to everything in your path as you whirlwind through hordes of enemies with ease.

Thorns Barbarian is one of the most powerful builds in Diablo 4, so I think it might have the best chance of success. Your odds of reaching level 100 in Hardcore will only increase if you keep the Elixir of Cheating Death and Scrolls of Escape on hand too.

You will still have to be careful and smart, but I think this is the class that has the safest time through Hardcore mode. Druid is probably another option that comes close to this. Any class that is tanky and comes with a shield can probably make do, provided they’re playing smart.

Though hitting level 100 in Hardcore is a bold challenge, if you approach it with a plan, you will be successful.

