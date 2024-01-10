The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 expansion reveal date and time: Where to watch, expectations, and more

The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 expansion will be a momentous occasion for ZeniMax Online Studios' long-running MMORPG as it will mark the title's Tenth Anniversary. With each expansion, the universe of this fantastical realm is expanded, manifesting the tales of its rich and varied lore into reality. After releasing one of its most critically acclaimed expansions with Necrom last year, the developers are planning for something even more grandiose this time.

Plans for the title's next expansion and upcoming DLCs will be announced in the Global Reveal livestream. This article will list all the details regarding this livestream for The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 expansion reveal date

Expand Tweet

The details about The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 expansion will be unveiled during the Global Reveal livestream. This event will be broadcast immediately after the Xbox Developer Direct on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 4 pm EST/ 1 pm PST / 9 pm GMT.

In this livestream, along with The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 expansion, a developer roadmap with updates for the rest of the year will also be revealed. These updates may include upcoming DLCs and even glimpses of new battle content like dungeons and trials in the game.

The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 expansion: How to watch Global Reveal livestream

The Pyromancer's Quandary emote in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Global Reveal livestream will be hosted on the official Bethesda Twitch channel. Watching this show will also reward you with a brand-new Pyromancer's Quandary emote through Twitch Drops. However, to receive this emote in-game, you must link your ESO account to Twitch.

How to link an ESO account to Twitch

The following are the steps to link your ESO account to Twitch:

You can log into your ESO account at the official website.

Once logged in, you can select Linked Accounts on the left side, under the Account panel.

Select Twitch from the Linked Accounts Menu.

A Twitch window will appear, where you might have to log into your account before proceeding.

Once you're logged into your Twitch account, a prompt for authorizing your ESO account will appear.

Clicking Authorize will end the process of setting up your account for the Twitch Drops.

The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 expansion: What to expect

After the title departed from the annual story arc system — where the plot of an expansion unfolded over the entire year with DLC updates — the storyline of the Necrom expansion, which concluded on a substantial cliffhanger, is still awaiting a proper resolution.

Thus, players can expect the announcement of a new zone with the upcoming Global Reveal livestream, with ties to the plotline of the Necrom expansion. Along with the continuation of this storyline, this expansion will introduce either a new class like Arcanist or a few new gameplay systems like Antiquities.

However, considering it's the Tenth Anniversary of The Elder Scrolls Online, perhaps something unexpected is coming.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on The Elder Scrolls Online.