The Elder Scrolls Online Scrivener's Hall dungeon walkthrough, rewards, and more

In The Elder Scrolls Online, dungeons are four-player battle content with several bosses separated by a few enemy packs. Each has an associated questline with unique rewards like armor sets, skins, personalities, and more. They can be experienced in Normal and Veteran difficulties, and the latter can be further enhanced by enabling Hard mode for the final bosses in the dungeons.

The Normal mode dungeons can be attempted solo. It is the optimal way to experience the storyline and explorate without being rushed by other players in the party. The companions can be helpful in this endeavor. That said, let's take a look at Scrivener's Hall dungeon guide in The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online Scrivener's Hall location

The Scrivener's Hall dungeon can be accessed by using the Rift map in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Scrivener's Hall dungeon is located in the south of the Rift zone, beneath the Trollslayer's Gully. It was added with the Scribes of Fate DLC in The Elder Scrolls Online.

To unlock the Scrivener's Hall dungeon, you need access to the DLC, which can be purchased in the Crown Store for 1,500 Crowns or by subscribing to ESO Plus. The ESO Plus subscription includes all the DLC dungeons in the game.

How to complete Scrivener's Hall

Map of the Scrivener's Hall dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

There are three bosses in the Scrivener's Hall dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online, and each is separated by different packs of enemies. Here are the notable ones that you will encounter between the bosses:

Battlescribes

Magma Bears

Storm Atronach

Hollow Armor Sentinels

Hollow Armor Duelists

Havocrels

Dremora

Iron Atronachs

Spiders

Spiderkith

Websnare Spider

Flesh Atronach

Most enemy mechanics are easy to deal with besides a few area-of-effect (AOE) abilities that need to be avoided. Watch out for the Shield throws from the Hollow Armor Sentinels as they deal high damage and stun the player character.

Here are all the bosses in the Scrivener's Hall dungeon:

Ritemaster Naqri

Ozezan the Inferno

Valinna

Ritemaster Naqri is the first boss of the dungeon. At different health intervals, he will summon a floating book with a colored rune. This book will shoot a bolt towards one of the bookcases in the room. You will need to find and destroy the Hidden Codex inside the bookcase to avoid a chunk of incoming damage.

Ozezan the Inferno is the second boss with relatively simple mechanics. Periodically, it will burrow into the ground and emerge at a different location. Each time it burrows, it will leave a permanent pool of lava. Fight the boss at the edge of the arena and try to overlap the lava pools to avoid the arena from getting flooded.

Expand Tweet

Vilinna is the final boss and the most dangerous of the bunch. You will be marked with a meteor throughout the fight, which will leave a permanent fire AOE. Place them at the edge of the arena like the previous boss.

Vilinna is accompanied by a giant spider, which will periodically turn red and deal more damage. At the same time, the friendly NPC accompanying you will summon an ice AOE. Lure the spider into the AOE to freeze it and remove its buff.

In the final stage of the fight, you will need to destroy the exploding meteors that will land in the arena to avoid deadly damage. Once you have beaten the boss, it will mark the end of one of the hardest dungeons in The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online Scrivener's Hall rewards

Expand Tweet

Defeating the bosses in the Scrivener's Hall dungeon will reward you with the following armor sets:

Runecarver's Blaze Set: Light armor

Light armor Apocryphal Inspiration Set: Medium armor

Medium armor Abyssal Brace Set: Heavy armor

Ozezan the Inferno Monster Set is only available after defeating the final boss in the Veteran difficulty.

This concludes our guide to the Scrivener's Hall dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online.