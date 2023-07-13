Out of all the absurd damages that some players are dealing in Diablo 4 with their characters, this one Barbarian main has topped the charts outstandingly. With more than 35 undecillion (35,248,198,783,801,730,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 to be exact) damage induced in one hit, Rob2628 has flaunted his achievement on Reddit.

There have been many overpowered builds in Diablo 4 along the way, as we have witnessed the Bon Spear Necromancer, Ice Shards Sorcerer, and the Lightning Druid. However, none could manage to match or even come close to this enormous number to date.

Diablo 4 glitch lets a player cause an absurd amount of damage in one hit

As mentioned earlier, Rob2628, a Barbarian main, inflicted 35 undecillion damage in one hit in the action RPG. However, this was only possible with certain conditions and specific situations in the game. Hence, it is labeled as a glitch by most players.

Rob is a pretty famous content creator of this game and has been helping other players out with certain great builds. Recently he has figured out a strategy to make his Barbarian character overwhelmingly stronger than all other builds, and he has definitely achieved it.

Previously, the highest damage anyone could have achieved was Moxsy's Lightning Shred Druid build, which was roughly two billion. However, Rob's Barbarian has not only broken the record but has clobbered it. For an easy comparison, think about it in this way — Two billion is just 2 followed by 9 zeros. 35 undecillion is 35 followed by 36 zeroes. Hence, the gap is immeasurably large.

Unfortunately, you cannot achieve these numbers normally. As mentioned earlier, there were a set of conditions that are not feasible in a normal Diablo 4 playthrough.

To achieve these numbers, he took an enemy that could not be killed, or whose HP could not reach below one. Then he used the Aspect of Berserk Ripping for bleed damage during Berserking along with Skullbreaker's Aspect for damage based on the bleed damage while stunning an enemy. The combination of these two Aspects made sure that he deals tremendous amounts of damage whenever an enemy is stunned in Diablo 4.

As mentioned earlier, you cannot do this normally in the game as every monster will die even before the damage reaches that stage of undecillions. Even Uber Lilith will be killed in a shot if you could inflict such damage. Hence, it is impossible to ramp up such high levels of damage in a normal Diablo 4 playthrough.

