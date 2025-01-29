The Quinfall devs explain "large-scale DDoS attacks" are to blame for server instability

The launch of Quinfall, the ambitious MMORPG from Vawraek Technology Inc., has been anything but smooth. Since its Early Access release, the game has faced significant server instability, preventing many players from logging into what was marketed as the Largest MMORPG universe in the World. In response, the developers have blamed “large-scale DDoS attacks" behind this issue.

In an official statement shared via Quinfall’s Discord server, the developers said:

Despite working alongside a reputable cybersecurity firm, we have encountered large-scale DDoS attacks since the game’s release. These attacks have significantly impacted our systems and server performance, disrupting the experience for our players

To address these concerns, they announced the activation of three new servers across Europe, America, and Asia, aiming to fix access problems and improve overall stability.

Trending

The dev's statement on Discord (Image via Discord)

The studio also assured that they are actively strengthening security measures and working closely with their cybersecurity team to mitigate these threats. Additionally, they acknowledged their struggles as a smaller studio trying to meet high demand, urging their loyal fans to be a little more patient and wait until they have the means to fix the issue.

To make up for the hassle, the devs have promised to give compensation gifts to affected players once stability is restored.

What are the issues in Quinfall other than server instability?

Launch reception of this ambitious MMORPG (Image via Vawraek Technology Inc.Vawraek Technology Inc.)

While server instability is quite common in MMO launches, Quinfall's troubles extend beyond technical difficulties. Even before its Early Access debut, the game faced a lot of criticism over its use of AI-generated voice lines, pre-made assets, and striking similarities to the popular MMORPG Black Desert Online.

Read more: Is The Quinfall free-to-play?

Steam reviews for Quinfall currently sit at "mostly negative," with over 2000 reviews. The main complaints so far are the persistent server instability issues, microtransactions in an unfinished game, and lingering bugs that were present in last year’s beta tests.

Current player count of Quinfall (Image via Steamdb)

Despite these issues, Quinfall has managed to reach over 6,000 peak active players on Steam, according to SteamDB, though that number has since dwindled to around 2,800 at the time of writing. The ongoing server issue and negative press can be devastating for the game’s future if the devs don’t quickly find a way to fix these issues and deliver what they had promised.

Also read: The Quinfall: All classes and weapon types

If server instability and the issues continue, we are afraid that Quinfall and Vawraek Technology could be the next studio on the chopping board and follow the path of Dauntless and its dev studio, Phoenix Labs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback