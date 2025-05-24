The Slormancer: How to get Nether equipment

Nether equipments are the strongest items you can find in The Slormancer. These are acquired from the Netherworld and can go up to level 120. They are so powerful because you can Graft them with stats from other equipment, including Pure Stats.
This means you can have a level 120 item completely made of Pure Stats. The process can take time but is the ultimate endgame chase if you want to make the strongest character in Slormancer.
How to get Nether equipment in The Slormancer
To get Nether equipment, you need to complete the campaign first with any one of the characters. This will unlock three early endgame activities — Battlefield, The Slorm Temple, and The Great Forge.
Along with these activities, you’ll be handed a set of Trials to further progress the game by Adam Nostrus. After completing the second trial, you’ll unlock the fourth activity on the board called The Netherworld.
This is a huge area, similar to the Atlas in Path of Exile 2, featuring map-like areas controlled by 25 Warlords. These Warlords are the part of Final Trial, and you have to defeat each one of them.
Each time you defeat a Warlord, they'll drop their loot chest, which has a chance to contain a Nether equipment. Getting the items is hard as they have a low drop chance.
You can farm the areas back to back, so there’s no rush. Take your time and find items with as many Pure Stats as you can to graft the remaining stats.
This is where you’ll likely be spending most of your time farming the Nether equipment. Note that these areas are only good for farming equipment as gold and other resource drops aren't as high.
Are Nether equipment worth chasing
Defeating all Warlords in the Netherworld is important to progress the game towards the final boss fight with Ohm Agad. As mentioned before, these are the strongest items in the game and will make your future fights with Warlords and Ohm Agad much easier. So yes, they’re absolutely worth farming.
Besides the final boss, there is also a Primordial Netherworld. These include empowered warlords, and to defeat them, Nether equipments will be necessary. These items will help you min-max your build, which is one of the reasons for playing Action RPG.
