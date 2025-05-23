The Slormancer: What's the best starting Class?

Starting a new game in The Slormancer allows you to select one of the three characters. This is usually the case in many Action RPGs and can seem overwhelming. The choices include The Mighty Knight, The Fierce Huntress, and The Mischievous Mage. Out of all three, the best option to start the game with is The Mighty Knight.
You can pick any class you like, but choosing Knight offers a lenient gameplay experience. This article will explain why Knight is the best option and all the benefits.
Why pick Knight as the starting class in The Slormancer
If you’re wondering why go with Knight, compared to Huntress and Mage, that’s because he boasts the best defense out of all three. But isn’t it better to take down enemies from far away, instead of getting close to them?
While maintaining distance works out well in the early game, the enemy count can ramp up quickly, covering the entire screen. If you don’t know what you’re doing by the time you reach early endgame, there will probably be survivability issues.
This is where Knight comes in handy. Huntress and Mage can deal good damage, but start with low defenses and have a learning curve. Knight, however, has good HP scaling and skills that provide ranged and close combat options, and defense.
One good thing about the game is that it allows you to switch characters on the fly. You are not limited to a single character after the initial choice, and can swap with anyone at any point in the game.
Even after making the choice, the game features a side quest where you’ll play as other characters, giving you an idea of their gameplay loop. Note that not every character will scale with Knight, so you must level them separately.
How to Play Knight in The Slormancer
Playing Knight is easy; all you must do is swing your weapon with no hassle of aiming. Attacks are fast and AoE, which makes the best use of life and mana on hit effects. Reaching level 24 will unlock the last skill, allowing you to mix and match various combinations and see what works best.
Weapons in The Slormancer are called Slorm Reapers. Each Reaper have different passives, with some evolving to get more. They are a significant part of building your character, but don’t worry, there are several options, so you won’t be locked to a specific build.
Furthermore, you can refund upgrade materials from old skills and invest them in the new ones. This allows faster build swapping. Knight also depends on a Luck system, which can trigger certain special skills.
As for the gear, the loot is random, which means you won’t always get what you want. Our starting build guide for Knight will give you an idea of what stats to look for. For the Graveyard and Prison area, try to get mana and life recovery modifiers along with health and damage reduction.
