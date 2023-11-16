"They show up like the Undertaker meme": Reddit debates on the most annoying enemy types in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has a lot of enemies, ranging from ghosts and demons, to vampires and shamans. Now, every single enemy in the game has some characteristic features. Some can teleport, while others spawn more enemies either before or at the time of their death. While it may be tempting to just bludgeon through every single enemy, some of them present some rather unique challenges..

The Butcher is one of the most fearsome enemies in the game. However, he is a boss. Smaller enemies can get downright annoying, especially if they sneak up on you. Here's what players had to say about the enemy types in Diablo 4.

Which is the most annoying enemy type in Diablo 4

Now, most of the enemies in Diablo 4 can be downright annoying if they aren't disposed off quickly. It's easy to kite them into groups and them eliminate them easily by the use of some skills. However, there are a few enemies, for example the Wraiths and the Banshees, that cannot be grouped up easily.

Moreover, there are a few other enemies, like the Spider Host or the Bloatfly host, that die, but spawn newer enemies the moment they die. For the most part, users on Reddit believe that these are the two enemy types that are most annoying in the game.

Players also feel that the corpse bows are very annoying. Although this enemy type was nerfed a while back, they're still quite lethal, especially in higher tier Nightmare Dungeons. In fact, these enemies, despite being regular ones, have the capacity to deal a lot of damage.

In certain cases, they shoot arrows even when they're off screen, making them difficult to deal with. While this isn't much of an issue in lower level activities, it does pose a threat in endgame activities because of the sheer amount of damage that they can dish out.

There are other contenders for the title of the most annoying enemy type as well. For example, the poison bees, or even the hedgehogs for that matter can cause a lot of grief in Diablo 4. At this point in time, there's a belief that the posion damage in the game is too high, so any enemy that's capable of dealing poison damage can also be considered annoying.

That said, there's no clear cut winner outcome in this debate, because every single enemy type is, in some way, annoying in Diablo 4. However, its probably the annoyance that adds to the challenge in the game, because if players weren't required to account for these enemies, the game would have been a tad bit too easy.