Throne and Liberty: How to solve Secret Device of The Belfry statue puzzle

Halfway through chapter 14 of Throne and Liberty’s new expansion, players will have to complete the Secret Device of The Belfry’s statue puzzle. Given very little in the way of clues, players will have to sort out which statue needs to be moved and how, if they want to progress to the next part of this little puzzle room.

Thankfully, there is a clue nearby, but it’s still not much. If you’re trying to make your way through the current storyline, you must overcome this.

Beyond this awaits other challenges, like the fight with Molgras in the brand-new solo dungeon Halls of Illusion. But if you want to get that far, first, you must overcome the Secret Device of The Belfry’s statue puzzle in Throne and Liberty. Here’s what you need to do.

How to easily solve the Secret Device of The Belfry’s statue puzzle in Throne and Liberty

The Secret Device of The Belfry is a portion of Throne and Liberty’s Chapter 14 missions, and in it, you need to solve a simple statue puzzle. When you’re in the room with the four animal statues, you should first head into the nearby storage room. It will have a painting on the wall with four constellations on it. This is the only hint the game is going to give you.

Just stand in these spots and interact with the puzzle to move to the next step (Image via Amazon Games || YouTube/@draken1501)

Head back into the room with the statues, and head to the Gryphon statue and stand behind it, so that it’s facing right. Interact with it, so that the Gryphon is now facing you, pointed at the painting on the wall. Then, Head to the Werewolf statue that is facing the painting, and stand on its left side. Interact with it, so now the Werewolf statue is facing away from you.

While this technically solves the Throne and Liberty Secret Device of The Belfry statue puzzle, there’s one more step you should look for — obtaining the Flower Shaped Decoration from the storage’s secret vault.

This portion of the puzzle is also pretty easy. Just make a rose! (Image via Amazon Games || YouTube/@draken1501)

Go back into the storage room and interact with the open treasure chest to claim the Flower Shaped Decoration. Then, head back to the nearby painting, which is the Empty Rose Picture. Go through the following steps to sort this out:

Drag the top petal to the left.

Rotate the puzzle and drag the third petal to the right.

Hold the action button on the gear to turn it to the right.

Tap the rose on the front of the puzzle.

From here, you leave the puzzle, place the completed rose decoration on the picture, and then interact with Iska to progress with the main story quests.

