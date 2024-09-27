  • home icon
  • Throne and Liberty maintenance downtime on March 6 (patch 2.0.0)

Throne and Liberty maintenance downtime on March 6 (patch 2.0.0)

By Sambit Pal
Modified Mar 06, 2025 20:03 IST
Throne and Liberty downtime and maintenance time explored
Throne and Liberty is down right now (Image via NCSoft)

Due to a fifteen-hour maintenance period, the Throne and Liberty servers will be down today for a while (March 6 UTC). Knowing about maintenance periods ahead of time is crucial in any MMORPG. After all, you wouldn't want to be booted out in the middle of a hectic dungeon and lose your progress. There's no grace period or rollback mechanics, so once the server closes, you will be locked out till maintenance ends.

Thankfully, planned downtimes like these are always known ahead of time. We're here to keep you up-to-date on today's maintenance timings for this free-to-play MMO.

Throne and Liberty patch maintenance schedule today (March 6)

Throne and Liberty might be down right before a patch (Image via Sportskeeda || NCSoft)
Throne and Liberty might be down right before a patch (Image via Sportskeeda || NCSoft)

To apply a major update to Throne and Liberty, a three-hour-and-half maintenance period will start at 6 am PT on March 5 (2 pm UTC). This is when the server shuts down for various regions:

  • United States: 6 am PT/ 8 am CT / 9 am ET (March 5)
  • Europe: 2 pm GMT / 4 pm CEST
  • Asia: 6 pm GST / 7:30 pm IST / 10 pm PHT / 10 pm CST / 11 pm JST/KST
  • Australia: 12 am AEST / 2 am NZST (March 6)

When will Throne and Liberty servers be back online?

Today's maintenance downtime for Throne and Liberty is expected to last for 15 hours, so the server should be back online at 9 am PT (5 pm UTC) on March 6. In other words, this is when players worldwide can play Throne and Liberty again:

  • United States and South America: 9 am PT / 10 am MT / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET (noon) / 2 pm BRT (March 6, 2025)
  • Europe: 5 pm GMT / 5 pm UTC / 6 pm CET / 7 pm EET (March 6, 2025)
  • Asia: 9 pm GST (February 25, 2025) / 10:30 pm IST (March 6, 2025) / 1 am PHT (March 7, 2025) / 1 am CST (Beijing Time - March 7, 2025) / 2 am JST/KST (March 7, 2025)
  • Australia: 4 am AEDT / 6 am NZDT (March 7, 2025)

Check out the Throne and Liberty Wilds of Talandre release time for a live countdown.

Why is Throne and Liberty undergoing a maintenance phase today?

Today's maintenance in Throne and Liberty is to deploy the latest patch, 2.0.0, which is a huge update that ports the Wilds of Talandre expansion to the Global cllient Check out the patch notes for Throne and Liberty 2.0.0 to learn more.

