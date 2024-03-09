Tips and tricks to achieve high scores in Destiny 2 Guardian Games

Achieving high scores in Destiny 2 Guardian Games can require quite a lot of work. Players must go the extra step and follow a few specific rules to acquire the best possible scores. From emotes to certain classes and even weapons, there are many things that one can utilize to score high and conquer the Guardian Games.

This article lists the best tricks and methods to achieve high scores in the Competitive Nightfall playlist of Guardian Games, therefore earning a higher-tier medallion for the equipped class.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to easily achieve high scores in Destiny 2 Guardian Games

Note that the methods below will work inside Competitive Playlist Nightfall Strikes. Players are recommended to enter each of these missions with a fireteam of three. Some of the tips that will earn you a high-scoring Destiny 2 Nightfall run include:

Emote before finishing

Kills inside Well of Radiance

Trinity Ghoul's chaining kills

1) Emote before finish

One of the most efficient ways to gain a huge score is by emoting before performing a finisher on an enemy. Look for an in-game medal during your run called "Insult to Injury." Each medal will add to the existing score, anywhere between 4000 and 5000.

Emote text on the bottom-left in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To get the medal, perform an emote in front of a low-health enemy just before you're about to finish it. However, ensure you have the emote text appear in the bottom-left corner of your screen, above the super bar. Note that if you have performed a finisher without the text appearing, the "Insult to Injury" medal won't be given to you.

2) Kills from inside the Well of Radiance

Any kill from inside a Well of Radiance counts as a Super kill, be it by the caster or other allies inside the Well. Doing this will grant you the "Let There Be Light" medal. To even speed up the process, the Warlock with the Well of Radiance can equip a Phoenix Protocol for maximum uptime.

Let There Be Light medal in Destiny 2 (Image via YT/Esoterickk)

You can also complete the activity with Gold-tier completion first to achieve the "Gold Contender's Boon" buff for increased ability regeneration. This way, your future runs are going to become a lot smoother.

3) Trinity Ghouls

Trinity Ghoul in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Trinity Ghoul is one of the few weapons that can chain-kill a huge group of trash mobs simultaneously. While this can generate a lot of scores, the multi-kill can also generate orbs of light, which further adds more to the overall score.

Equip an Arc Siphon mod in your helmet to generate these orbs, and make full use of the Trinity Ghoul Exotic Bow and its Catalyst.