Titan Quest 2: Everything new in the Northern Beaches update

Titan Quest 2's first major update since the Early Access launch has arrived. Titled Northern Beaches, the update includes a new zone, nine dungeons, new and dangerous enemies, new unique items, an expanded skill and Mastery system, new Fated (main story) and World (side) quests, and much more. While the game is still in Early Access, the developers at Grimlore Games are sticking to their promise of delivering new updates rather quickly.

Titan Quest 2 is the sequel to the original Titan Quest, as the name would suggest. While the first title dealt with the immeasurable danger of the Titans from the Greek mythos, the sequel seemingly deals with a vengeful member of the Greek pantheon, hellbent on eliminating a Spartan survivor, who just happens to be you. The title still retains its ARPG flavour, but with more polish, given how the entire genre has changed over the years. Now, let's look at everything new in Titan Quest 2's Northern Beaches update.

What are the new additions and changes to Titan Quest 2 added with the Northern Beaches update?

New Zone: Northern Beaches and new enemies

The briny depths are cooking up some scary enemies (Image via THQNordic)

Titan Quest 2's The Northern Beaches update's biggest feature is undoubtedly the new zone after which the entire update is named. The Northern Beaches expands the Fated Quest, where the player finds out more information about Nemesis and helps Glaukos redeem themselves, all the while dealing with the Ichthian threat. Beyond the main story, there are a myriad of World quests to tackle, which include side quests and secrets hidden around the new zone.

Speaking of the Ichthians, Titan Quest 2's sea-borne faction has gained some reinforcements in the form of Ichthian brutes called Bruisers, who punish foes in close range and have formidable defenses. Delving further into the area will unveil three Ichthian commanders for players to best, and finally, the King of Tides, who is the pinnacle boss of the area and of the update as well. Other enemies include Hippkampos Foal and Ketos Spawn, among others.

Masteries

New Mastery opens up new ways to customize your character (Image via THQNordic)

The Mastery system, which forms the core of Titan Quest 2's character progression, has been uplifted and improved in almost every aspect. To start off, the Divinity requirement for higher Mastery tiers has been lowered. Currently, Tier 3 skills require 16 Divinity compared to the previous 18, and Tier 4 requirements have likewise been brought down to 30 from 36. Divinity is a form of progression currency gained from quests that can be invested in Mastery trees to unlock more Active skills and Passives.

To compensate for the higher skill cap, the level cap has also been raised to 45, to give players enough Active and Passive skill points to invest in the new nodes. Leveling up now has a cool quality-of-life feature that automatically replenishes your health back to full, so it can come in clutch when you're in a pinch, and a sudden level up brings you back in the game. Several skills, such as Ice Shard, Flicker, and Rolling Magma, have been adjusted. Furthermore, interactions with specific morphs have been fixed for smoother gameplay.

Itemization: New uniques, affix balances

New Uniques in Titan Quest 2 bring both visual flair and gameplay opportunities (Image via THQNordic)

The Northern Beaches update has added several new Unique gear pieces to the existing pool, as well as adjusting several itemization points, such as buffing caster-specific gear and expanding affix tiers overall. The highlight is undoubtedly the eleven new Unique items, many of them Ichthian and Sea-themed.

Itemization has been improved across the board, and almost all of them are buffs to existing items and their affixes. The specific changes are as follows:

(X denotes the numerical values of affixes)

Increased drop rate of Energy affixes on staves and amulets

Increased Attack and Cast speed values at mid and higher level tiers

Increased values of +x Energy Regeneration per second at all tiers

Increased values of +x Energy at all tiers

Increased chance to roll x% increased Cast Speed on Staves

Increased chance to roll x% increased Attack Speed and x% increased Attack and Cast Speed on all Weapons

+x Health Affix can now drop on Legs and Arms

The following affixes have been expanded through multiple tiers:

+x Weapon [Type] Damage

+x Health

+x Health Regeneration

+x [Type] Armor

+x Free Barrier

+x Energy Barrier

x% increased [Type] Damage

x% increased [Attack, Cast, Attack, and Cast] Speed

+x Energy

Several Unique items have been improved and have been given a polish with their unique effects:

Raging Bull: Fixed tooltip wording "increased Weapon Damage" instead of "increased Weapon Attack Damage"

Raging Bull: Fixed x% Stun Resistance affix not being present on the item

Cuttlebone Standard: Increased Cast Speed buff is now correctly applied when gaining overload

Megalos: Fixed x% increased Total Damage affix not being present on the item

Thyrsus: Fixed x% increased Total Damage affix not being present on the item

Increased base damage of unique effects generating Elemental Explosions when Overwhelm is consumed: 4 -> 15

Increased base damage of unique effects consuming Overwhelm to create Elemental Explosions: 4 -> 20

Fixed increased Base Ailment Chance effect, granting +50% increased base ailment chance instead of 5%

Dambreaker: Increased x% Chance to Stun for 1 second on Hit: 10% -> 15%

Last but not least, several implicit weapon properties have been fixed and adjusted. Specifically, Dagger's implicit "x% Increased Attack, Cast, and Cooldown Speed" has been fixed to work properly, a huge win for Rogue and other hybridized Masteries.

Titan Quest 2 is now available on Early Access on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

