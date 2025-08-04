Titan Quest 2: Pan, God of the Wild boss guide

Pan, God of the Wild, is one of six bosses in Titan Quest 2. He’s a Level 18 boss that you’ll face during a quest called ‘The Wild God’ located in the Flooded Farmlands region. The first encounter with him is oddly peaceful, with you asking him for help in reaching Moirai. Pan agrees and promises to help after you complete a ritual inside the cave. However, after completing the task, you’ll find the God of the Wild waiting for you in an arena.

His original plan was to keep you in the cave forever and turn you into one of the devotees. Now that the plan has failed, you’ll be facing Pan himself.

Titan Quest 2: Pan, God of the Wild, boss fight explained

Pan using Melee attack (Image via THQ Nordic)

Pan is a strong boss with a large health pool that can drag the fight longer if you don’t have adequate damage. Additionally, he can spawn burning patches on the ground that deal AoE damage, meaning melee weapons are at a disadvantage.

Using ranged weapons and Mastery skills is recommended for fighting the boss. However, overleaving or having enough health to face-tank can also be advantageous.

All attacks used by Pan, God of the Wild

Understanding the attack patterns is the first step towards victory. Once you know what’s coming, it’s easier to dodge and counter. The fight is divided into two phases, with the second one bringing new attacks. Here are the attacks Pan uses during Phase 1:

Charge: Pan charges you in a straight line and leaves an AoE of burning ground. Dodge to move on either side of the direction he’s coming from.

Pan charges you in a straight line and leaves an AoE of burning ground. Dodge to move on either side of the direction he’s coming from. Magic projectiles: Pan uses his staff to fire three magic projectiles that have light auto aim. Go near a wall and dodge to let the projectiles collide with the wall.

Pan uses his staff to fire three magic projectiles that have light auto aim. Go near a wall and dodge to let the projectiles collide with the wall. Shockwave slam: Pan leaps into the air and lands at a marked spot, sending out a shockwave that covers the entire area and is impossible to dodge. Use the barrier skill to negate the damage.

Pan leaps into the air and lands at a marked spot, sending out a shockwave that covers the entire area and is impossible to dodge. Use the barrier skill to negate the damage. Standard melee: When you get too close, Pan will start swinging his staff to deal melee damage. If you are using a ranged weapon, keep your distance. For melee players, activate shield before taking the boss head-on.

Pan's Shockwave Slam (Image via THQ Nordic)

After you lower his HP close to half, the boss will enter the second phase. Here are the attacks Pan uses during Phase 2:

Magma Burst: Pan casts a spell that creates multiple spots in the arena that erupt magma after a few seconds and leave a fire AoE zone. Move away from the marked location to dodge.

Pan casts a spell that creates multiple spots in the arena that erupt magma after a few seconds and leave a fire AoE zone. Move away from the marked location to dodge. Fireball Flurry: Pan casts a spell that launches Fireballs around him in all directions. The spell lasts for a few seconds. The projectiles spread as they travel away. Use the gap to move out of its path.

Pan casts a spell that launches Fireballs around him in all directions. The spell lasts for a few seconds. The projectiles spread as they travel away. Use the gap to move out of its path. Chaos Wave: Pan fires a long-range purple wave in a cone. Get close to the boss and keep moving around in circles.

Pan fires a long-range purple wave in a cone. Get close to the boss and keep moving around in circles. Howl: Pan howls to provide a buff to deal more damage. This ability doesn’t damage you directly, but stay alert for the attacks that come after.

Pan's Chaos Wave (Image via THQ Nordic)

Note: During Phase 2, Pan will use every attack mentioned.

Defeating Pan will reward you with over 18,000 XP and a piece of his horn. Note that the boss does not die after the fight. He leaves after conversing with Philon, adding the possibility of a future encounter. Once the area is clear, you can unlock the loot chest to acquire powerful gear.

