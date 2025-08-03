Does Titan Quest 2 have WASD movement?

ARPGs have traditionally espoused a click-to-move control scheme, but Titan Quest 2 also presents the modern alternative. Yes, this game does have a full-fledged WASD movement functionality in Early Access, and it works quite well for those who are better used to that. It's an option you're given right at the beginning of the game, and if you choose click-to-move here, you can simply go and change it later.

If you're wondering how well the WASD movement in Titan Quest 2 works, here's our two cents.

How to enable WASD movement in Titan Quest 2

WASD movment is one of the first toggles you can change from Controls (Image via THQ Nordic)

If you don't have it enabled, you can go switch to Titan Quest 2's WASD movement under Controls > Input Preset at any point. Those who use more legacy stuff, like the navigation keys, can also set it up manually by going to the Move Up/Down/Left/Right keybinds after this point (and it even allows a secondary set of alternative inputs).

Like all modern ARPGs seem to, Titan Quest 2 also has a dodge/dash functionality. It's treated as an active ability, in that it's cooldown-based and you can modify its cooldown, action speed, distance, and all that jazz as a Core Skill.

After trying out both Click-to-Move (there's also a context-sensitive layout for this) and WASD, I find that the dodge feels much more natural to execute with WASD in Titan Quest 2.

Old-school ARPG players from Diablo, Path of Exile (or indeed the original Titan Quest) may find it more palatable to stick to click-to-move. All it does is clear out some more keys for your ability bar. But ultimately, click-to-move doesn't really have anything other than possible familiarity going for it.

At the time of writing, there is no Titan Quest 2 build where you need to use more than four or five active abilities, including toggles. So those extra keys don't really amount to much if you want to go for click-to-move.

One key difference between Path of Exile 2 and Titan Quest 2 in this regard is that the latter does not have auto-turning.

Meaning, your character model does not automatically turn to follow the position of the cursor at all times, like in Path of Exile 2. But there seems to be no actual latency for character turn-rate if you press a directional opposite to where your character is facing. In other words, WASD mode works out perfectly fine for Titan Quest 2 - and there are no drawbacks.

