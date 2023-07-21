Top 20 funny Rogue names to choose in Diablo 4

There are many unique names that you can come up with for your Diablo 4 character. And if you're going for the Rogue class, you're probably thinking of giving them an epic name akin to other rogue-like heroes like the Caped Crusader or the merc with a mouth. However, you'd probably want to consider going for a funnier name since it'll show that you have a great sense of humor, and you'll probably get a chuckle or two out of the random players you encounter.

So if you're a Rogue player and you're thinking of coming up with hilarious names for your new character, look no further. Let's check out 20 of the funniest names you can come up with for your Rogue in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4: Top 20 funny names for your Rogue

Before we get to the list, let's talk a bit about what Rogues are in Diablo 4. Rogues are some of the most cunning and dangerous warriors to ever walk Sanctuary. They use their nimbleness and fast reflexes to outmaneuver their enemies and deal massive DPS with their bows and daggers. Some Rogue builds are able to clear our Nightmare Dungeons so quickly that even the demons have no idea what just happened to them.

But even if these Rogues are the best at what they do, that doesn't mean they all have to have serious names. If anything, having an extremely powerful Rogue with a hilarious name would only make your enemies not take you seriously at first glance and then instantly regret it the moment you make your first move. Kind of like that scene where Star-Lord obliterates his foes at the beginning of Guardians of The Galaxy.

With that said, here's a list of some funny names you can use for your Rogue in Diablo 4:

BROgueOne

KnifeyWifey5

HideYoKids

MrNotSoSinister

NiceKillBro

SliceNDice

DemonLayer

Sharpie

SwordsNotSandals

KarateKid

NightStalker

DeepInShadows

TheDorkKnight

DeadFool

ScarLord

TheChoker

DeathBloke

SnarlyQuinn

BRObinHood

MasterYeet

The Rogue Fighting Hordes of Demons in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

Now, although these names are hilarious to use in-game, you can always try and come up with something else that works for you and your play style. Just remember not to use any offensive names so that we can keep the peace between all players in Sanctuary. If you do go the offensive route with your character name, there's a huge chance that the devs might ban you.

Can you change your name in Diablo 4?

As of right now, there isn't a way for already-made characters to change their names in the game. The only way for you to make a new name is to also come up with an entirely new character. It sounds a bit of a hassle but once you commit to a name, you're going to be stuck with it for a while.

Anyway, we hope this article helps you choose a hilarious name for your Rogue in the game. For more Diablo 4 content, check out this awesome Mad Wolf's Glee Druid armor and the builds that go along with it.