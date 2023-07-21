Top 20 funny Barbarian names to choose in Diablo 4

Barbarians are the strongest characters in Diablo 4 physically, as they rely on brute force and pure strength to kill hordes of enemies. Although the game employs a fairly complicated combat and gear system, the Barbarian is a beginner-friendly class simply because it is much easier to use and understand than other classes. If you are looking to play the game using a one-army playstyle, then this class is for you.

On July 20, Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4 went live, and players old and new are anticipated to jump into the game. However, you'll have to prepare a new character name because much of the seasonal stuff in the game requires you to create a new character.

20 funniest Barbarian names to use in Diablo 4

Barbarians are strong, bulky people purging the demons living in the Sanctuary. These large people are usually given humorous names, and listed below are some funny name ideas.

Barbierian

Barbara

SmashyMcface

Bruhbarian

Barbs

Tiny

SmallBoi

ImAGymnast

Steven

PulledPork

honkhonk

Whirly

JustTed

BarbSimpson

ImmortalJack

StillSpins

SoGood

justwhack

BigSwungus

BeefJerky

You can only have one-word names with a maximum of 12 characters in Diablo 4, unlike other MMORPGs with more flexible naming systems. Considering this limitation, it could be challenging to come up with a witty name, but you have an array of choices above.

Moreover, character names in Diablo 4 are not unique, so you can freely choose from the names on this list. In fact, you can also use the same name for all your characters. While there are a ton of funny names available, make sure to choose one that won't offend anyone in the game to maintain harmony in the gaming community.

Can you change your name in Diablo 4?

It's a shame that there is currently no method to change the name of an existing character in the game. Only the first time you make a new character do you get to pick the name. If you like to take it further, you can always get rid of your current character and make a new one. However, you forfeit all of your game progress by doing so.

It's important to consider whether the name you wish to use is a good trade for all the hours you spent on grinding. However, if you've already made up your mind, go to the character selection screen and choose the character you want to remove. The "Delete Character" button is located on the right side.

To confirm the deletion of the character, you will be prompted to type its name. Once you hit the Delete key after entering something, it will disappear from your screen.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is currently live, and it's high time to make use of the name you've been eyeing. The developers have recently been under fire for requiring players to make a new character to access most of the seasonal content. You can still access your old characters via the Eternal Realm.