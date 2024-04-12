Trove Bunfest 2024 event guide: All activities and rewards

The Trove Bunfest 2024 event is currently in progress, offering various activities to engage in and rewards to obtain. In this third annual iteration of the event, while many activities from previous years are returning, there are also new additions, such as the Leaderboard challenges. These track players completing these activities, adding an extra layer of excitement to this year's Bunfest.

This guide covers everything you need to know to participate in the Trove Bunfest 2024 event, including all available activities and rewards.

All Trove Bunfest 2024 event activities and rewards

To initiate the Trove Bunfest 2024 event, approach Sir Qubesly in the Bunfest Pavilion, where you can exchange seven Bunfeeds for a Bunfest Token as a reward.

Hunt for Eggs

Following your interaction with Sir Qubesly and obtaining your initial reward, you can engage in the first major activity, known as the Hunt for Eggs. During it, your objective is to locate a specific number of eggs in any of the following regions:

Medieval Highlands

Fae Forests

Candoria

Forbidden Spires

Geode Topside

Once you discover and strike three of these Eggs, you will receive drops, such as Bunfest Chocolate, Glim, and Flux. You will get these in addition to earning a Bunfest Token for completing the quest objective.

Defeat Eggmen

Following the Egg hunt, your next task will be to defeat 25 Eggmen scattered throughout Candoria. Engaging and striking these Egg-shaped creatures will yield you Glim, experience, and various miscellaneous items, in addition to earning you a Bunfest Token as a reward.

Egg Dungeon

The Trove Bunfest 2024 event (Image via Gamigo)

The subsequent task involves confronting the leader of the Eggmen, King Egon, who resides in the Egg Dungeon located in Candoria. This dungeon resembles a Giant Egg, and it can be accessed by attacking it with a Water Dragon. Upon entering, you can utilize the Portal to teleport to the boss arena.

Once you defeat the boss, you will receive King Egon's Standard, Bunfest Chocolate, Glim, various miscellaneous items, and a Bunfest Token as rewards.

Bunfest Delves

Following that, you'll need to craft Depth Steppers and venture into Delves to vanquish any of the Bunfest Delve bosses five times. Upon defeating them, you will receive the standard rewards along with a Bunfest Token.

Bunfest Dailies

Throughout the event's duration, there will be two Daily Quests available for you to complete. Doing so will reward you with a Bunfest Token.

Event Questline

Expand Tweet

Trove is an MMORPG that underwent substantial evolution over time, with Bunfest 2024 featuring a notably more engaging storyline.

As you progress through the plot and complete its various activities, you'll be able to craft collections at the Bunfest Station by using the Bunfest Tokens. These collections consist of five Allies, a set of Wings, a Fishing Pole, a Magride, two Mounts, and 10 Titles, in addition to those from previous years.

Also Read: 5 best MMOs with festive events