5 best MMORPGs that underwent significant evolution over time

MMORPGs are a dynamic genre in the gaming world. Unlike static games, MMORPGs continually reinvent themselves to cater to players' evolving tastes. These games often introduce changes aimed at improving the gameplay model or addressing player feedback. Some modifications are quite noteworthy, to the point where people coming back to the game may deem it a completely new adventure.

In this piece, we'll explore the intriguing realm of MMORPGs and examine five games that experienced substantial evolutions throughout their histories.

New World, AdventureQuest, and three other great MMORPGs that had significant evolution over time

1) New World

New World (Image via Amazon Games)

New World, released in 2021, promised an open-world MMO filled with danger and opportunity. Players were castaways on the supernatural island of Aeternum, where endless opportunities for adventure awaited. However, the initial reception was lukewarm due to obnoxious grinding, high expenses, and a shallow endgame.

A year and several months after release, the game bounced back with massive changes that fundamentally modified the player experience. It tackled cheaters, dupes, and gameplay issues effectively. This commitment to improvement showcases New World's dedication to evolving for the better.

New World's transformation involved not only addressing gameplay issues but also expanding the game world. New regions, creatures, and quests were introduced, making the island of Aeternum feel more vibrant and alive. Additionally, the classless, real-time combat system received significant refinements, making battles more engaging and strategic.

2) AdventureQuest

AdventureQuest (Image via Artix Entertainment LLC)

AdventureQuest, originally a browser-based game, embarked on its MMORPG journey with AdventureQuest Worlds. This transition from a single-player experience to a fully-fledged MMORPG was a significant leap. Later, AdventureQuest 3D emerged, adding another layer of complexity to the franchise.

While AdventureQuest's development seemed never-ending, its casual charm and humor remained constant, endearing it to players. AdventureQuest's growth included the enhancement of its collaborative aspects.

AdventureQuest Worlds unveiled a fluid multiplayer environment allowing gamers to embark on quests alongside their companions. AdventureQuest 3D elevated this notion, allowing players to engage in cross-device gameplay, fostering an environment where they could relish the game alongside their friends, regardless of their platform.

3) Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Elder Scrolls Online initially faced challenges due to its traditional MMO design and restrictive level barriers. However, after revamping its economic model, players could explore freely without level restrictions.

Game-changing updates like Tamriel Unlimited expanded horizons, while expansions like Morrowind and nostalgic nods to Skyrim and Oblivion solidified its status as a true Elder Scrolls experience.

Elder Scrolls Online's evolution involved not only eliminating level restrictions but also expanding the lore-rich world of Tamriel. New regions, quests, and storylines were introduced, offering players a constantly evolving narrative experience. Players could now completely immerse themselves in the Elder Scrolls universe, shaping their destinies as they saw fit.

4) Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Black Desert Online, after three years, introduced Black Desert Remastered, a stunning visual overhaul that revitalized its aesthetics. Subsequent gameplay enhancements made it more accessible to casual players. The maritime update introduced a whole new dimension to the gameplay, making it feel like a brand-new game.

Black Desert Online's transformation was primarily visual. The arrival of Black Desert Remastered elevated the game's graphics to unprecedented levels, establishing it as one of the most aesthetically captivating MMORPGs in the industry.

Additionally, the inclusion of life-oriented activities like commerce, angling, equine coaching, mystical arts, culinary arts, and resource collection broadened the game's offerings, appealing to a wider demographic.

5) Runescape

Runescape (Image via Jagex)

Runescape, also known as Old School Runescape, transitioned from a Java-based browser game to a more updated programming language in 2016. This evolution brought changes to the user interface and graphics. It also overhauled the combat system, becoming Runescape 2 and eventually leading to the casual offshoot, Runescape 3.

Runescape's transformation involved a complete overhaul of its technical infrastructure. The shift towards a contemporary programming language facilitated a seamless gaming experience with enhanced visuals. Furthermore, the unveiling of Runescape 2 signified a substantial transformation in the game's mechanics, making it more user-friendly and captivating for both fresh and returning gamers.

MMORPGs are living entities that adapt and grow over time to offer players new and exciting experiences. These five MMORPGs, from New World's redemption to Runescape's ever-evolving journey, exemplify the genre's capacity for transformation.