RuneScape Dragonwilds Gems - How to get Opal, Red Topaz, Sapphire, and Jade

If your progress in RuneScape Dragonwilds is being hindered by weak weapons, maybe it is time to go gem hunting. Although mining isn't a very easy task, knowing exactly where to look and how to extract the gems can streamline the process. Bring a handful of gems back to the Smithing Anvil to enhance your gear and keep slaying enemies to your heart's content.

Ad

This article will help you with a detailed guide on how to find different gemstones in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

Obtaining Gems in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Obtaining different kinds of Gems in RuneScape Dragonwilds is a straightforward task. You must use a pickaxe, regardless of its material, to mine different deposits to farm the precious stones. Additionally, you must also upgrade your mining skills to level 16. Following this, you will unlock the gem prospector perk to farm the stones from deposits.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, you can also use the Rocksplosion spell or the right pickaxe featuring the right material to farm stones. Now that you've got a brief idea on how to farm Gems in RuneScape Dragonwilds, here's where to find the stones:

How to obtain Opal in RS Dragonwilds

A tin deposit in RS Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex | YouTube/@MonkeyKingHero)

Opal is a white-colored gemstone that is used to craft several items, such as Anti-dragon Shield, Crystal Bow, Oak Longbow, and Oak Shortbow. You can venture into the Fractured Plains biome to find copper or tin deposits and acquire the required stone by mining.

Ad

Read more: RS Dragonwilds: All Infusions and how to get them

How to obtain Red Topaz in RS Dragonwilds

Red Topaz is fiery red and can be obtained from silver deposits. As of writing, there are no specific items that can be built from this precious stone; however, we'll make sure to update this section when this changes.

As for its whereabouts, you must step into the area named Bloodblight Swamp, filled with venomous air, to search for silver deposits. You can farm the gem from there.

Ad

How to obtain Sapphire in RS Dragonwilds

Gold deposits in RS Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex | YouTube/@HeRo Survival Guides)

You can either use the Gem Prospector perk or the Rocksolision perk to farm Sapphire in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Like Red Topaz, you must roam around the Bloodblight Swamp and look for gold deposits. After finding gold deposits, you can mine the gemstone from there.

Ad

However, make sure to use Antipoison potions to make yourself invulnerable to the venomous air. Sapphire can be used to craft the Staff of Light in this iteration of the Survival RPG.

Also read: How to get Furnace, and everything it makes in RS Dragonwilds

How to obtain Jade in RS Dragonwilds

Jade is a green colored stone that can be found in the iron deposits. Make sure to use a pickaxe and venture into the Stormtouched Island, where you can find the iron deposits. Farm Jade from there to add to your inventory. Several items can be crafted from this precious stone, like Blighwood Shortbow, Draconic Staff, Huner's Stagbow, and Blightwood Longbow.

Ad

Interestingly, you require a Smithing Anvil to make most of the equipment mentioned above. Here's a list of items to make the facility:

Bronze bar: 6

Ash Logs: 20

Coarse Thread: 8

Vault Core: 1

For more guides on Jagex's latest survival RPG, check out Sportskeeda's MMO page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More