Valheim: All new enemy types in Ashlands

The Ashlands update in Valheim was released on May 14, 2024, introducing a plethora of new enemy types, including mini and main bosses that you can challenge with your new magical weapons and armor. These enemies have entirely new abilities, making combat with them unique compared to the existing ones in the game.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the new enemy types in Valheim Ashlands, including the latest biome boss.

All new enemies in Valheim Ashlands

There are ten new enemy types in Valheim Ashlands, including flying enemies, sea monsters, undead, and bosses. These foes vary from mildly inconvenient to extremely deadly and dangerous, requiring your best equipment and highest skill to survive the battles.

Here are all the new enemy types in Valheim Ashlands:

Skugg

Skugg drops Bone Fragments and Charred Cogwheel upon defeat. (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

These giant ballistae are found atop Charred Fortresses. They are made of bones, and their attacks boast a hefty knockback. They can be easily destroyed with blunt weapons.

Volture

Voltures spawn from their nests. (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

These creatures are Valheim's version of vultures. They are vulnerable to Frost damage and immune to Poison. Their surprise attacks can knock back player characters.

Charred

Charred drops Charred bone upon defeat. (Image Iron Gate Studio)

These burned skeletons come in four variants: Warrior, Archer, Warlock, and Twitcher. Warriors and Twitchers attack at close range, while Archers and Warlocks attack from a distance. Additionally, Warlocks can also summon Twitchers to assist them in battle. They are susceptible to Spirit damage, immune to Poison, and resistant to Piercing and Fire damage.

Askvin

While enemies at first, Askvins are remarkable mounts once tamed. (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

These creatures are hostile and attack with powerful headbutts, but tameable. They are immune to Spirit damage and resistant to Fire and Poison. Once tamed, they can be ridden with saddles and are quite useful for traversing and battling other enemies.

Bonemaw

Bonemaws spawn in boiling waters. (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

These serpent-like sea monsters inhabit the boiling seas. They are vulnerable to Frost damage, resistant to Poison, and immune to Fire and Spirit damage. They can attack both in melee and from long range.

Fallen Valkyrie

The Fallen Valkyrie boasts a variety of melee and long-ranged attacks. (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

These are among the deadliest creatures in Valheim's Ashlands, capable of both melee and long-ranged attacks. They are immune to Poison and resistant to Fire, with their primary weakness being Spirit damage.

Lava Blob

The Lava Blob explosions also damage the terrain. (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

These fiery slimes inflict Fire damage by charging a close-ranged explosion. They are immune to Poison and Fire damage and resistant to Slashing and Piercing. Engaging them at close range is extremely dangerous, especially since they often attack in groups and can easily overwhelm you.

Morgen

The Morgens disguise themselves by hiding in the ground. (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

Despite not being a boss-type enemy, these skeletal creatures can swiftly end your journey just the same. They are resistant to Fire, Piercing, Slashing, and Blunt damage and are only vulnerable to Lightning. They're extremely agile, making it quite challenging to avoid their attacks.

Lord Reto

Lord Reto is a miniboss. (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

This is the new miniboss of the Ashlands biome that boasts exceptionally high damage output that can 'one-shot' your character. It's immune to Poison damage like most other enemies in this biome and resistant to Frost, Fire, and Piercing.

Fader The Eternal Flame

Fader is the seventh boss in Valheim. (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

Fader in Valheim is the main boss of the Ashlands biome and the most challenging as well. To stand a chance against it, you need the best armor and an optimized build. It's immune to Fire and Spirit damage and resistant to Piercing.

Also read: Valheim food tier list