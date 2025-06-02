Valheim: How to get the Fenris Armor set

The Fenris Armor set in Valheim is perhaps one of the best you can get in the fourth biome, the Mountains. This set provides you with buffs and ensures that your character uses less Stamina while executing trivial tasks. If you are quick on your feet and ready to go at a moment's notice, the Fenris Armor will be perfect for you.

There are a few drawbacks, but you shouldn't bother about them if you're looking to get just the buffs with the base version of the Fenris Armor set. That said, here is how to go about it.

How to craft the Fenris Armor set in Valheim

Avoid running into Stone Golems (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

To craft the Fenris Armor set in Valheim, you'll first need to reach the Mountains biome. This is a dangerous place, and if you haven't defeated Bonemass in the Swamp, you probably shouldn't be here. However, if you're ready for a slow grind to get the required resources, here's what you need.

The Fenris Armor set in Valheim has three parts: Fenris Hood, Fenris Coat, and Fenris Leggings. Individually, the set doesn't offer much in terms of bonuses, but together, they allow you to whiz across the Mountains, potentially outrunning wolves. To craft the entire Fenris set, you'll need the following:

Fenris Hair (x60)

Wolf Pelt (x12)

Leather Scraps (x20)

Cultist Trophy (1x)

You'll find Fenris Hair and Cultists in Frost Caves. Killing Cultists will get you a Trophy. You will also occasionally come across Ulvs, Bats, and Stone Golems, so tread carefully.

As for Wolf Pelt, you'll have to kill several Wolves to get this resource. For Leather Scraops, you must kill Boars or Bats, the latter of which can be found in Frost Caves. Lastly, you must ensure your Workbench is a level two (2).

Is the full Fenris set worth getting in Valheim?

Cultists are challenging foes (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Now that you have a full set of Fenris Armor, you might be wondering if it was worth the effort. The answer is yes. When the entire set is worn, you get the following passive buffs:

+15 Fists

Resistant(x0.5) vs. Fire

Resistant(x0.5) vs. Frost

+9% Movement Speed

If you don't find the first three buffs useful, that's fine. The main reason for crafting the Fenris Armor set is the movement speed bonus. It will allow your character to run 9% faster. Since Light Armor in Valheim uses less Stamina, you can cover long distances with ease. This makes the Fenris set great for exploration.

Lastly, you may notice that you can upgrade the set as well. I wouldn't recommend doing this, as you'll spend far too much time collecting resources. The bonuses you get from the set don't increase; only the durability of each item does. Since repairing is free, you can simply repair the armor pieces should they sustain damage.

