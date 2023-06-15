Vasily's Prayer in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Diablo 4 has many intricate gameplay mechanics that work together to aid you in tackling the myriad challenges along your journey in the unforgiving world of Sanctuary. As you progress through the game, you will face tougher enemies, and to compensate for the challenge, you must use the right set of gear that aligns with your playstyle and lends robust stats like Vasily’s Prayer.

Vasily’s Prayer is an item that belongs to the Unique rarity level, so obtaining it will require a lot of patience. To acquire it, you will not only need to complete the main campaign but also continue to play the game on higher difficulty levels.

How to obtain Vasily’s Prayer in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is a rewarding experience in terms of regular loot that you can get from slaying foes and playing the game organically. However, when it comes to Unique items, you must gear up to farm them since they can only be obtained on higher difficulty levels as random drops. This is also the case with Vasily’s Prayer, which is a Unique helmet that can be equipped only by the Druid class.

It is important to finish the campaign and then switch to World Tier 3 difficulty. To do so, you must first complete a Capstone Dungeon called Cathedral of Light and interact with the World Tier Statue to change to World Tier 3 Nightmare. This can be a challenging endeavor as enemies become more difficult to beat. For this reason, it is ideal to have a well-crafted build.

You can refer to this guide on the best Druid Werebear build to get a head start. Some players have received Vasily’s Prayer by completing Nightmare Dungeons, while others even acquired it from Helltide. It is, therefore, important to focus on playing the game and defeating every elite enemy you come across in your journey to increase your chance of getting this Unique item.

If you don’t get Vasily’s Prayer on World Tier 3, feel free to go one step further to play Diablo 4 on World Tier 4 Torment. While it increases the challenge, it also enhances the chances of finding Unique items.

What are the Unique effects and Affixes of Vasily’s Prayer in Diablo 4?

Vasily’s Prayer has the following Affixes and Unique effects:

Increased damage when the character is in shapeshifted form.

Enhanced Lightning resistance.

Additional Maximum Life.

Strengthened Overpower damage.

Unique effect: Your character’s Earth skills are also considered as Werebear skills, along with granting you Fortify.

This Unique item is ideal for your Druid since it grants a significant increase to Maximum Life. You can also benefit from the boost to damage in shapeshifted form.

Once you cross Level 50, you will also be able to use Paragon Boards and slot in powerful glyphs to enhance your build.

Since the task of obtaining Vasily’s Prayer is tough, feel free to explore this guide that highlights the best Paragon glyphs you can use for your Druid build in Diablo 4.

