War Thunder: First look at the F-5A(G)

The Freedom Fighter event is currently live in War Thunder, and the F-5A(G) is its main reward. With the event in full swing, players may be curious about the aircraft's performance. Broadly speaking, the F-5A(G) is very similar to the other F-5A variants and the F-5C in War Thunder. However, there are some noteworthy upgrades, especially when it comes to armaments, that we should look at.

This article will discuss all we know about the F-5A(G) in War Thunder.

War Thunder: All we know about the F-5A(G)

The F-5A(G) is the Norwegian variant of the F-5A (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The F-5A(G) is the Norwegian Air Force variant of the F-5A series of fighters. It differs from other F-5 variants in a couple of ways: the tip of the nose is different, and, according to the official dev blog, the F-5A(G) is supposed to have a tail hook (although I couldn't find it in the game).

Trending

This variant of the F-5 gets a different RWR than the others, with both the RWR model and the band type being different. However, the countermeasure pods seem to be the same and you can carry a total of 60 countermeasures.

Also Read: Is War Thunder still worth it in 2025?

When it comes to armaments, the F-5A(G) has received a significant upgrade — it can carry AIM-9L air-to-air missiles. The only other F-5s that can carry missiles comparable to it or better are the F-5E FCU and the F-5T SCU. However, you can only carry two of those missiles.

Apart from that, the plane is a solid dogfighter like all other F-5 variants. The 20 mm cannons can easily shoot down all other planes, and enemies need a longer time to lock on to you with IR missiles thanks to the small engines on the F-5.

Read More: War Thunder: First Look at the FV 4030/3

The aircraft has also received an upgrade to its CAS capability — it can carry one AGM-119A Penguin. This is an anti-ship missile but can be used to effectively destroy ground targets as well. However, the downside is that the lack of any gun camera on the F-5A(G) makes it harder to lock on to a target, as you have to do so from a third-person perspective.

Other than that, the plane can carry other unguided bombs and rockets as well as the keyboard-guided AGM-12B Bullpup missiles. Unfortunately, since you do not have a ballistic computer, you need to manually lead and drop the bombs and rockets.

Also, Check Out: War Thunder introduces an Auction to distribute player-created content

This event aircraft is coming to the Swedish air tree and currently sits at BR 11.0. It should be a pretty decent aircraft due to its specifications. However, in full-up tiers, it might have a hard time dealing with enemies that have powerful long-range radar missiles.

Check out more articles on War Thunder:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback