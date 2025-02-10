  • home icon
  • War Thunder: First look at the F-5A(G)

By Arnab Sanyal
Modified Feb 10, 2025 03:39 IST
The F-5A(G) is the main reward for the Freedom Fighter event (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)
The Freedom Fighter event is currently live in War Thunder, and the F-5A(G) is its main reward. With the event in full swing, players may be curious about the aircraft's performance. Broadly speaking, the F-5A(G) is very similar to the other F-5A variants and the F-5C in War Thunder. However, there are some noteworthy upgrades, especially when it comes to armaments, that we should look at.

This article will discuss all we know about the F-5A(G) in War Thunder.

War Thunder: All we know about the F-5A(G)

The F-5A(G) is the Norwegian variant of the F-5A (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)
The F-5A(G) is the Norwegian Air Force variant of the F-5A series of fighters. It differs from other F-5 variants in a couple of ways: the tip of the nose is different, and, according to the official dev blog, the F-5A(G) is supposed to have a tail hook (although I couldn't find it in the game).

This variant of the F-5 gets a different RWR than the others, with both the RWR model and the band type being different. However, the countermeasure pods seem to be the same and you can carry a total of 60 countermeasures.

When it comes to armaments, the F-5A(G) has received a significant upgrade — it can carry AIM-9L air-to-air missiles. The only other F-5s that can carry missiles comparable to it or better are the F-5E FCU and the F-5T SCU. However, you can only carry two of those missiles.

Apart from that, the plane is a solid dogfighter like all other F-5 variants. The 20 mm cannons can easily shoot down all other planes, and enemies need a longer time to lock on to you with IR missiles thanks to the small engines on the F-5.

The aircraft has also received an upgrade to its CAS capability — it can carry one AGM-119A Penguin. This is an anti-ship missile but can be used to effectively destroy ground targets as well. However, the downside is that the lack of any gun camera on the F-5A(G) makes it harder to lock on to a target, as you have to do so from a third-person perspective.

Other than that, the plane can carry other unguided bombs and rockets as well as the keyboard-guided AGM-12B Bullpup missiles. Unfortunately, since you do not have a ballistic computer, you need to manually lead and drop the bombs and rockets.

This event aircraft is coming to the Swedish air tree and currently sits at BR 11.0. It should be a pretty decent aircraft due to its specifications. However, in full-up tiers, it might have a hard time dealing with enemies that have powerful long-range radar missiles.

Edited by Niladri Roy
