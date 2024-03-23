Warframe 1999 teaser unveils second Protoframe and a motorcycle

A new Warframe 1999 teaser was aired during PAX East 2024, showcasing Arthur standing against what appears to be the Protoframe for Mag, and, more importantly, the "Atomicycle." An upcoming revolutionary update, Warframe 1999 is supposed to be released later in 2024.

Picking up on the foundations laid by the Whispers in the Walls update, this title will be the next big cinematic questline — but little is known about its Y2K setting. The latest Warframe 1999 teaser, unveiled during an exclusive DevStream held live from Pax East 2024, sheds some light on what to expect.

PAX East's Warframe 1999 teaser reveals Aoi, the "Proto-frame" for Mag

Expand Tweet

What are Protoframes in Warframe?

Warframe 1999 will be set ahead of an apocalyptic Y2K event where Warframes have not fully materialized yet, but super-soldier precursors to full-fledged frames do exist.

The lore of the Kullervo Warframe teases the idea of "proto-Warframes," but the Whispers in the Walls update was a direct showcase of this concept. During the Whispers in the Walls quest, you also play as Arthur, the first of the Protoframes - voiced by Ben Starr and aptly retrofitted in an Excalibur suit.

The multiple "Vessels" present in Albrecht's Laboratory tile set heavily imply the existence of multiple Protoframes in the past. The Warframe 1999 teaser, shown during PAX East 2024, confirms this theory.

This second Protoframe is Aoi — none other than the person who speaks to Arthur over the radio comms during the Whispers in the Walls quest. Voiced by Alpha Takahashi, this will be the Protoframe variant of Mag.

Like Excalibur, Mag is a "starter" that a beginner can pick up during the prologue as their first Warframe. Going by this lineup, one can make an educated guess that a Protoframe for Volt will be unveiled during 2024's TennoCon.

Can you ride "Atomicycle" in Warframe 1999?

Fans are excited about the Atomicycle after the Warframe 1999 teaser (Image via Digital Extremes)

While the second Protoframe corroborates many fan theories regarding Warframe 1999's lore, the "Atomicycle" in the teaser says a good deal about its gameplay. Regarding this Cyberpunk-inspired "Atomic" motorcycle, Creative Director Rebecca Ford said on the stream that:

"It's gonna have a pretty big role."

The developers will speak about Atomicycle and how they will "integrate it" into the gameplay loop of the Warframe 1999 update in the TennoCon in 2024's July. However, the very fact that it will have a major role means fans will get to ride it — and also that the update will likely come with a new open world.

After Fortuna's hoverboard (K-Drives) and Duviri's horse (Kaithe), motorcycles seem to be the natural next step to getting around in the hypothetical open world coming with Warframe 1999.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

All Warframes tier list || Warframe Incarnon weapons tier list || Kuva weapons tier list || All Warframe Twitch drops this week || Best stat-stick weapons in Warframe || Tenet weapons tier list || Latest Baro Ki'teer Inventory || All Warframe Promo Codes || Best weapons in Warframe for each Mastery Rank