Warframe Archon mods explained

Warframe developers are constantly giving players various equipment and in-game items to make them powerful. Gamers can wreak havoc as mighty warriors, also known as Warframes. While one can use weapons for greater offensive power, they can also add mods to their build to enhance abilities and stats. Some of the best mods that the game provides are called Archon. While others focus mostly on increasing stats, these are geared towards enhancing abilities.

Archon mods can inflict added debuffs and increase the duration or damage of abilities. These came out with the Veilbreaker update, and there are currently five in the game. That said, this article details everything one needs to know about Archon mods.

Where to get Archon mods in Warframe

Archon mods can be bought from chipper in exchange for stocks (Image via Digital Extremes)

Obtaining Archon mods is quite complex. One can acquire these by purchasing them from Chipper, and they can find the shop after clicking on Earth from their navigation page and then going to Drifter's Camp.

To buy these mods, players need an in-game currency called Stock. To obtain it, they must first complete the New War and Veilbreaker quests. Completing these unlocks the weekly Kahl missions, which they must complete. Upon completing these missions, players will be awarded stocks and increments to their rank within Kahl's garrison.

They must collect 40 stocks and reach Fort Rank, the third rank. Upon doing so, they can finally get their hands on Archon mods from Chipper.

All Warframe Archon mods breakdown

Archon mods enhance warframe abilities by adding buffs, debuffs, and damage (Image via Digital Extremes)

Archon mods can enhance the user's abilities through various means. Here are all the Archon mods currently available in the game.

1) Archon Continuity

This mode increases the duration of any ability by 55%. Archon Continuity also adds a corrosive effect when abilities with toxic effects are used, making it a must-have. Players can apply it with Lvos's Ophidia Bite ability, creating one of the best Warframes and ability combinations.

2) Archon Flow

Archon Flow gives players a maximum energy of 185%. It also creates a giant orb when enemies are killed with cold abilities. Warframes that require a lot of energy for their abilities can go with Archon Flow to avoid going energy-hungry. This mod can be used with Frost for optimum performance.

3) Archon Intensify

Archon Intensify provides 30% added ability strength and an additional 30% strength when an ability restores health, turning players into powerhouses. However, the granted strength lasts only for a specific amount of time. This mod can perform well when equipped with Oberon's Renewal and other Warframes with healing abilities.

4) Archon Stretch

This Archon mod increases ability range by 45% and can regenerate energy over five seconds when electric ability deals damage. Players can pair this mod with Volt to trigger multiple nukes quickly and spread it over a wide range, as it works best with electric abilities.

5) Archon Vitality

Archon Vitality offers 100% more health with increased damage from heat abilities. When enemies take damage from heat abilities, this mode inflicts the status effects twice. Naturally, it is great for both offensive and defensive measures. As Archon Vitality works great with heat abilities, players can use it with Ember for a massive damage output.