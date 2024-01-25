Warframe Argon Crystal location, drop sources, and farming guide

Among all the rare resources in Warframe, Argon Crystal is arguably the most scarce. Like all high-rarity resources in the game, such as Tellurium, it can only drop single units. The bigger issue, however, is that it uniquely comes with an expiry date once you do pick it up.

All your Argon Crystals are in one of two states: stable or decaying. When you pick them up, they are stable in your inventory till the next daily reset (7 pm ET).

On the first daily reset, fresh Argon Crystals enter the decaying state. The next daily reset afterward halves your total decaying Argon Crystals. If you have an odd amount, let's say 11 decaying Argon Crystals, this is rounded down to 10 before they are halved.

All Warframe Argon Crystal drop sources

Mot is the best node to farm Argon Crystal in bulk (Image via Digital Extremes)

Outside of a few Sabotage Resource Caches, the only Argon Crystal drop sources in Warframe are limited to the nine nodes in Void.

Otherwise known as the Orokin Tower tileset, the Void nodes have a chance to spawn Argon Pegmatite deposits as a rare material container. Upon breaking them, you get one Argon Crystal. However, these are extremely rare containers to find, and there are other methods to obtain them than going container-hunting with a Limbo.

All containers and enemies in the Void have a chance of dropping Argon Crystal. Note, however, that it is not related to enemy drop tables on the Corrupted faction, meaning Corrupted units on Fissure missions outside of the Void cannot drop Argon Crystals.

The Corrupted Vor miniboss has the highest chance of dropping this resource, which is approximately 50%. However, Corrupted Vor often only spawns after the third or fourth rotation of an endless mission, making him an ineffective way to farm Argon Crystals.

Best Warframe Argon Crystal farming strategy (2024)

Argon Crystals can be farmed aplenty with Resource Booster buffs (Image via Digital Extremes)

Since all enemies in the Void have a small chance to drop Argon Crystals, going horde-farming in an endless mission will give you the best results. To give yourself the best odds, you should look for:

An endless mission in the Void with a high enemy density. For this, you can go to either of two Survival nodes (Mot and Ani) with a full squad to ensure the highest enemy spawn rate.

A farm-accelerating frame like Nekros, Khora, or Hydroid.

Thanks to the higher enemy spawn rate, the Steel Path mode variant of either Mot or Ani qualifies as the best nodes for farming Argon Crystals in the game.

Note that Argon Crystals are affected by both Resource Drop Chance Booster (higher drop chances) and Resource Booster (double the drops). Furthermore, different forms of Resource Boosters, such as Smeeta's Charm buff and endless Void Fissure bonuses, stack multiplicative.

