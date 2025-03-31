Warframe: Best Coda Pathocyst build

Coda Pathocyst is Warframe's latest Glaive, introduced with the other Coda weaponry in the Techrot Encore update. The original Pathocyst is easily the weaker one between the two infested Glaives available in the game. Cerata, the other one, force-procs Toxin on heavy attack explosion, making it the de facto best weapon to deal with Corpus mobs.

Meanwhile, Coda Pathocyst procs Viral in the same circumstance. This initially seems unimpressive since Viral-proccing is ubiquitous for all sources of priming. You ideally want Viral from elsewhere in your loadout while your Glaive deals the actual damage.

Thankfully, though, Coda Pathocyst's stat bumps are enough to justify investing in a 5-Forma build.

Is the Coda Pathocyst worth using over other Glaives in Warframe?

Coda Pathocyst stats (Image via Digital Extremes)

As mentioned, Coda Pathocyst meaningfully improves over the stats of the original variant. Specifically, it has Glaive Prime's crit stats (24% and 2.5x for charged throw, vs Glaive Prime's 26% and 2.6x) and high base status chance (38%).

Again, the only issue is that it force-procs Viral with its heavy-attack explosion. In other words, to deal heavy damage, you are railroaded into the Melee Influence route. In this case, the Falcor and Xoris are much more potent at triggering Influence.

Therefore, in a regular mission, they will do much better than Coda Pathocyst against crowds. However, the latter outperforms them in terms of single-target damage — for its high stats, if nothing else.

Therefore, if you're running something like Hellscrub in Hollvania and want something to deal with the Techrot Babau, Coda Pathocyst will surprisingly fare better than Xoris, Falcor, or even Glaive Prime. But for a general use-case Glaive, the Falcor or Cerata (against Corpus) are better options.

Best Coda Pathocyst build in Warframe (4/5-Forma)

Best Influence build for Coda Pathocyst (Image via Digital Extremes)

Due to high crit stats, you can run Melee Animosity on this Coda Pathocyst build to lean more into that territory. However, in most cases, a Melee Influence build will be the best option.

The play is still the same as Cerata or Galive Prime: you want to charge-throw, and trigger the heavy explosion with alt-fire before it strikes an enemy. You can try doing regular attacks till you get an Electric proc to trigger Influence, although in practice, this might be too big of a ask. The point of a Glaive, after all, is its mid-range capabilities.

Mods used:

Astral Twilight (Stance Mod)

Whirlwind (Exilus Slot); you can also use a Tennokai Mod

Galvanized Steel (V Forma)

Amalgam Organ Shatter (V Forma)

Volcanic Edge

Vicious Frost

Volatile Quick Return

Focus Energy

Galvanized Elementalist (D Forma)

Galvanized Reflex (V Forma)

Arcane used:

Melee Influence

Progenitor

You want to run Electricity. If Eleanor's stock doesn't roll with it, you can change it on the weapon later with Valence Override (Elemental Vice). Even though we use Focus Energy, we want higher Electricity weightage and thus, a higher chance to proc it and trigger Influence.

The other Element is Blast. Due to the weapon's high status chance, you will proc Blast on the explosion more often than not, which is great, especially with a group-up tool.

