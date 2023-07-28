Warframe Fulmin guide: how to get, build, and more

Out of all the self-sustaining weaponry in Warframe, Fulmin is arguably the most versatile one. It offers two fire modes toggleable on the fly. The first is a semi-automatic trigger jolt of lightning that hits hard but has a projectile falloff. The second mode provides higher range and precision at the cost of a lower potential damage ceiling.

Once you stop firing for 0.7 seconds, the weapon quickly regenerates its ammunition battery back to 60, or in the case of Fulmin Prime, 80. After the ammo economy changed in 2022 to nerf the area of effect meta, this property has become much more valuable. The following is an in-depth guide on how to acquire and build both Fulmin and its Primed variant.

Warframe Fulmin Prime relics and stats: Is it better than the original?

Warframe Fulmin Prime stats in Echoes of Duviri update (Image via Digital Extremes)

Fulmin Prime was released along with Wisp Prime in the Echoes of Duviri update. The primed variant for this selective-fire assault rifle offers:

Higher magazine size for both the modes (80 in Prime, 60 in regular)

Higher critical chance for automatic mode (32% in Prime, 28% in regular)

Higher damage for semi-automatic mode (550, up from 500)

In addition, the Fulmin Prime also offers slightly farther projectile falloff values. In other words, the semi-automatic mode deals more damage with a higher effective range now.

This being the signature armament for Wisp, the primed version still retains the unique interaction with this Warframe. When held by Wisp or Wisp Prime, changing the fire mode is twice as fast.

The Fulmin Prime needs four parts to build, including its blueprint. All of these can be farmed as potential drops from the following Void Relics:

Component Void Relic Fulmin Prime Blueprint Lith H9 (Uncommon) Fulmin Prime Barrel Meso P3 (Common) Fulmin Prime Receiver Neo F2 (Rare) Fulmin Prime Stock Axi H7 (Uncommon)

You can farm these parts regularly by farming the Relics and then cracking them open. Or, if you have the Platinum price to spare for it, you can buy the Relics or the components outright from other players.

Warframe Fulmin build: Hemorrhage or Hunter Munitions?

Warframe Fulmin Prime build with Hunter Munition and enhanced critical chance, also works for regular Fulmin (Image via Digital Extremes)

The most common way to give critical-based Warframe weapons scaling potential into higher-level content is to leverage the Slash status type. The damage-over-time ticks from this status go through armor, which negates the biggest chunk of EHP for armored enemies across all factions.

For primary weapons across all weapon classes, there are currently two mods that let you force Slash procs: Hunter Munition and Hemorrhage. Hunter Munition is triggered by critical hits, while Hemorrhage has a chance to convert Impact procs into an additional Slash proc.

For the Fulmin and Fulmin Prime, the choice depends on which fire mode you prefer. Hemorrhage has a higher chance to proc Slash on the semi-automatic mode due to the low fire rate and guaranteed Impact proc. On the other hand, it does not trigger at all if using semi-automatic mode.

Mathematically, Hunter Munition is the superior choice for sustained DPS on Fulmin Prime. Not only does it trigger on both fire modes, but it can also benefit from the increased automatic-trigger critical chance the Primed version offers.