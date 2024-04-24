Warframe: Garuda Prime build guide

With the right Garuda Prime build, Warframe becomes a cakewalk in almost all its aspects. The caveat here is a bigger ask than you think. To get your Garuda Prime to its maximum potential, you have to not only understand the mechanics, but also invest Forma into the frame and the Talons, and then get the right companion and Helminth synergies going.

We will go over everything you need to know to play the Garuda of your dreams: mod build for the Warframe, the exalted melee, as well as what gear to use.

Why you should pick Garuda Prime over Garuda for this build

Garuda Prime's Talons are much better (Image via Digital Extremes || Youtube Aznvasionplays)

The build shown here is tested on a Garuda Prime primarily. While these Warframe builds grant similar results on a frame and its Primed variant with just an added Forma cost, this is not the case here.

Garuda Prime herself provides some negligible stat boosts. The key difference comes in the Talons when compared to its regular variant.

Exalted and pseudo-exalted abilities are generally the same between Primes and regular frames - but Garuda is an exception. Garuda Prime Talons grants a whooping 35% base critical chance as opposed to 20% on the regular Talons.

This is big enough that the same build would provide much less DPS potential on a regular Garuda. The bottom line is: pick Garuda Prime over Garuda.

Garuda Prime Warframe mechanics: How to combo your abilities

Garuda's Warframe abilities are similar to Harrow in that they are meant to combo together. Individually, they are less than the sum of their parts. There are several combos you can do depending on your weapons, Helminth abilities, and other variables.

However, here is the basic Garuda combo that you can pull off independently:

Cast Seeking Talons (fourth ability), whether by tapping or by holding and fully charging it.

Cast Dread Mirror (first ability) by tapping it when facing an enemy to rip their life force and charge the Mirror damage.

Cast the Dread Mirror (first ability) projectile form by holding and releasing the button. On enemies marked by Seeking Talons, the Impact nuke will also cause a Slash proc.

The other two abilities are Blood Altar and Bloodletting, which are there for health and energy sustain when needed.

Warframe Garuda Prime build (2 Forma)

Priority Ability Range on Garuda builds (Image via Digital Extremes)

Garuda Prime is such a flexible Warframe that meeting some basic thresholds gives her a lot of flex slots for a mod setup. To nuke rooms, what you should generally prioritize is Ability Range and Ability Duration.

The mod build shown above uses:

Brief Respite (Aura)

Primed Sure Footed (Exilus)

Gladiator Finesse

Augur Reach

Blind Rage

Primed Continuity

Overextended

Gladiator Resolve

Rolling Guard

Natural Talent (flex slot if you want to use other mods)

Garuda Prime Talon build (3 Forma)

Garuda Prime's Talons have incredible scaling in Steel Path (Image via Digital Extremes)

Garuda Prime's Talons can get up to 300% Critical Chance with just Blood Rush and three Gladiator mods - which we use on the Warframe build itself. The mods used are:

Vermillion Storm (Stance)

Condition Overload

Blood Rush

Weeping Wounds

Spring-loaded Blade (Use Bane mods for double-dipping faction damage multiplication on Slash procs)

Organ Shatter

Primed Reach

Gladiator Might

Primed Fury

Note that this build is for light attack combo scaling, and not optimized for heavy attacks.

How to use Garuda's Talons weapon

To use Garuda's Talons in Warframe, you have to unequip your melee weapon. On the Arsenal, Talons do not appear on the Melee Slot and instead appear as its own exalted slot you can mod.

