Warframe is getting even more consumer-friendly with the Techrot Encore update

Among live-service games, Warframe seemingly sets an industry-wide example of a fair and consumer-friendly pricing model. No content in the game is gated behind Expansion purchases or seasonal battle-pass gimmicks; it is well and truly free-to-play. The only premium money sink that exists within the game is cosmetics.

Ad

However, even on the cosmetics front, the upcoming Techrot Encore update is about to make Warframe a lot more user-friendly with one big change.

Fashionframe will be more accessible than ever with Warframe's March update

Pro-rated bundles are coming, but what are they? (Image via Digital Extremes)

"Fashionframe is the real endgame" is a long-standing maxim in Warframe. Having nothing else to sink their amassed wealth of Plats (the premium in-game currency that you can earn in-game by expedient trading), veterans will often get new cosmetic bling for their favorite Warframes.

Ad

Trending

This system for purchasing cosmetics is fair and transparent, except for one entrapment tool for up-and-coming fashionframe enthusiasts: bundles. A number of Warframes get Deluxe cosmetic bundles that package a Deluxe skin and a bunch of accessory skins, syandanas, ephemeras, or other cosmetic trinkets into one big purchase.

These other peripherial purchases are almost never available a la carte — they are exclusives obtainable from that bundle by design. For this reason, mid-game players often end up buying just the Deluxe skin, and then far long down the line, they discover they also want the exclusive accessories to pair up with something else.

Ad

If you want the skin that badly, you'll have to shell out the full price to buy the whole bundle again. I can vouch for this phenomenon from my own anecdotal experience. I purchased the Rhino Palatine skin (165 Plat) a few years ago, and now I want the Hammers Palatine skin to equip on my Magistar — for which I must re-purchase the Palatine Pack (225 Plats) again.

What's changing in the next update?

Ad

The hammer my slammer deserves (Image via Digital Extremes)

With the Techrot Encore update, Warframe is introducing something called the "Pro-rated Bundle" system. This means the price of a bundle will dynamically adjust to deduct the price of already-owned items. In my case, I would have to pay 50 Plats instead of 225 to get the Palatine Hammer skin and the Palatine syandana, because I already own the 165 Plat centerpiece.

Ad

This applies to all Plat-bound purchases in the game, including the Gemini Collection. If you have already purchased any of the original six Protoframe skins, you can now get the 1999 Gemini Pact Collection (1200 Plats) at a reduced price if you want to pick up the rest of them cheaply. Note, however, that this system does not apply to non-Platinum purchases (such as the 1999 Gemini Oath Collection on PC or any Prime Access pack).

Ad

Check out more guides on Warframe from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback