Warframe Grineer Sealab drones: How to scan, quest requirements, and more

The Natah quest in Warframe is an essential milestone to progress the main storyline. It is the necessary precursor to set up the game's first cinematic arc with The Second Dream, which unlocks a core game mechanic critical to a lot of end-game activities. To ensure that the player is ready for it, the Natah quest also engages a lot of the in-game mechanics introduced to Warframe up till Update 17.

One of these mechanics is Codex scanning, which is necessary to start the mission itself. The player must scan a Sentient drone in order for Lotus to comment on it, which will trigger the mission once the player gets back to the Orbiter. This is also one of the mandatory tasks to meet the junction requirements for Neptune.

Warframe Grineer Sealab location

The Grineer Sealab tileset can be easily accessed from any Uranus mission (Image via Digital Extremes)

Clearing through Saturn and then unlocking the Neptune junction lets you access the Grineer Sealab tileset. Earth already has an example of this unique underwater setting in the Mariana node, but Uranus entirely consists of just Grineer Sealab nodes.

In order to scan a Warframe Oculyst drone, you can venture into any Uranus node and wait for the Sentients to appear.

That said, to ease matters, you should visit the Ariel node. This is the capture mission type, meaning you can beat the objective and extract much faster than any other node after you are done with the scanning.

How to scan drones in Warframe Grineer Sealab?

You can select the scanner from the gear wheel (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Natah quest tasks you with scanning a Sentient Oculyst, which are blue invulnerable Sentient drones appearing in the Grineer Sealab tileset and later in the hidden planet Lua. Once they spawn, the game will place an objective pointer on them for your convenience.

To scan them, you need to equip either a Codex Scanner or a Synthesis Scanner. The normal Codex Scanner can be purchased from the Market for Credits, while the Synthesis Scanner requires you to visit Cephalon Simaris and purchase charges for standing with this faction.

Whichever Scanner you purchase, you have to equip it on your gear wheel, which you can access in your Arsenal menu. Once you have loaded into the mission, you can bring it out by selecting it from your gear wheel (default keybind on PC is Q).

The right mouse button zooms the scanner in, while holding down the left mouse button scans the desired object. You can find a more detailed guide on Codex Scanners here.

Oculysts in Uranus spawn within a minute after you load into the mission (Image via Digital Extremes)

Try to scan an Oculyst without getting near it, as an alerted Oculyst will escape the player. Successfully scanning one will also cause it to escape, but it will trigger the sequence necessary for the quest. When you extract from the mission after a successful scan, Lotus will send a message to your inventory, and you will be able to initiate the Natah quest from the Codex menu.