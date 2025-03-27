Warframe hotfix 38.5.4 rolls back pub matchmaking auto-disband feature 

Warframe patch 38.5.4, the fourth hotfix for the Techrot Encore update, rolls back one of its more underrated QoL features affecting all platforms. The Auto-Disband for Public Matchmade Squads toggle has now been disabled temporarily. The developers want to monitor the feature further to see how it can be better tuned. This is also due to a bug where the auto-disbanded players would lose function after leaving missions.

This means if you play with one co-op buddy, you would have to disband the full squad and re-invite your friend after each mission or stick to "Invite Only" mode. The alternative, of course, is just rolling with whatever new friends the public matchmaking picks up for you.

There are also a few other bug fixes and further coats of polish added to Temple's kit. Additionally, Technocyte Coda duets will no longer spawn in unreachable tunnels. Here are all the changes, as documented in the official Warframe hotfix 38.5.4 patch notes.

Warframe hotfix 38.5.4 patch notes

Temple can no longer attain Octavia levels of griefing potential (Image via Digital Extremes)

Changes:

Temporarily removed the "Auto-Disband Public Matchmade Squads" feature as it was causing players to lose function when leaving missions.

Developer Note: We’ll revisit re-adding this feature in our next Cert build to ensure its return is stable.

The Hell-Scrubber speed-up mechanic in Warframe's Temporal Archimedea mode now only requires players to kill the marked Techrot Babau to decrease the mission timer.

Previously, these Techrot Babau would drop a "Hell-Scrubber Detonator" that players would need to bring to a Hell-Scrubber tower. This mechanic wasn't entirely clear to players, so we've simplified it to mirror the Rogue Necramech Eximus mechanic in Deep Archimedea.

Increased the number of Backbeat beats that Temple's Metronome SFX will play for from 3 to 4.

This gives players a little more wiggle room to continue triggering the Metronome SFX when they're consistently casting Temple's abilities.

As a refresher, the SFX will play on the first successful Backbeat hit, and will continue to play until they have not cast an Ability on the Backbeat for 4 beats.

Our original patch note indicated it persisted for 5 beats — this was incorrect, oops!

Further SFX polish for Temple's Abilities.

Increased the volume on Temple's Metronome.

Top Fixes:

Fixed Temple's Warframe passive not functioning correctly in Höllvania missions.

Fixed host migration after 3 waves of Stage Defense causing the ground to not break properly, resulting in returning players possibly being progression stopped.

This fix also addressed similar issues with the Stöfler defense mission on Lua.

Fixed a crash when attempting to remove an Incarnon Genesis at Cavalero.

Fixed the Antivirus Bounty missing an Extraction Waypoint if it was an Exterminate mission with the Volatile Techrot bounty modifier.

Performance & Optimization:

Fixed using a Gemini Emote with many appearance configs but none of them containing a Gemini Skin causing performance issues for Clients.

Made systemic micro-optimizations to core engine code.

Fixed a small memory leak caused by the Leaping Thrasher's VFX.

Fixes:

Fixed various Syandana offsets on the Chymerist Suit.

Fixed Technocyte Coda Duets being able to spawn behind the doors in the Höllvania loading tunnel.

Fixed Legacyte having difficulty getting off the subway tracks in a new Höllvania tile. Nothing wrong with asking for uppies.

Fixed being able to trade the Coda Bassocyst.

Fixed being unable to purchase a pro-rated bundle if the player has placed all owned decorations available in that bundle.

Fixed Mesa's Peacemakers not always being visible on her model in-mission.

Fixed being unable to Chat Link the Lovestruck Ephemera.

Fixed a script error related to Ash's Blade Storm.

Fixed a script error when using Ash's Blade Storm in an Archimedea mission with the Fortified Foes Risk Variable.

Fixed potential crashes in Warframe that could occur on shutdown when running DirectX 11.

