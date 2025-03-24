Warframe: Coda Bassocyst build guide

Coda Bassocyst is one of the many new weapons introduced in Warframe's latest update, which is wreaking havoc in the current meta. Titled Techrot Encore, the new update unleashed many new challenges for the playerbase, such as the Technocyte Coda, Temporal Archimedia, talking with new characters in Hollvania, and more.

Considering this is an infested-themed update that deals with new enemies that fill the role of the Infested variant of the Kuva Lich or a Sister of Parvos, the rewards include customizable Infested weapons such as Coda Sporothrix, Coda Pox, Coda Tysis, and more. Coda Bassocyst is unique among these offerings as it's a brand-new gun and not a revamp, similar to Coda Motovore and Coda Dual Torxica.

Some interesting facts about the Coda Bassocyst

The forbidden boombox (Image via Digital Extremes)

According to the official description, the Coda Bassocyst is an Infested Shotgun that fires sonic pellets but can also fire off an Infested mite that sticks to targets — up to four at times — deals damage, and leaves them vulnerable to ranged finishers. While shooting with an infested boombox is always a fun prospect, the weapon boasts decent damage and multiple innate elements with a high Status Chance.

If all of that sounds fun, you can start obtaining your own Coda Bassocyst by engaging with the new Technocyte Coda hunt. Long story short, you must run missions in Hollvania until you can spawn a Technocyte Coda and then proceed to hunt and vanquish it for Live Heartcells. This resource can be turned in at Eleanor at Hollvania for Coda weapons, like the Bassocyst.

The weapon belongs to a very special category of Shotguns in Warframe. It boasts a relatively high Status Chance and Critical Damage Multiplier but not enough Critical Chance to make it a viable build option. To make up for this deficit, Coda Bassocyst has one of the highest base damage in its category. The weapon also comes packed with an innate Madurai polarity.

A General endgame build for the Coda Bassocyst

Here's our suggestion for the Coda Bassocyst build (Image via Overframe)

Building a Coda Bassocyst isn't particularly challenging, given that players have encountered other variants of customizable faction weapons, particularly the Tenet Arca Plasmor. The Tenet Arca Plasmor also boasts almost similar stats as the Coda Bassocyst. Hence, you can effectively copy that build and be completely fine.

As for first-time crafters, our variant of the Coda Bassocyst build will need at least two Formas and an Exilus Adapter. However, given that the Coda weapons grant additional Mastery XP for investing five Formas, you can go ham on making mods cost half. Here's our build for the Coda Bassocyst:

Mods used

Galvanized Hell / Hell's Chamber

Primed Ravage / Ravage

Toxic Barrage

Critical Deceleration

Galvanized Savvy / Shotgun Savvy

Primed Chilling Grasp / Chilling Grasp

Shotgun Elementalist

Hunter Munitions

Galvanized Acceleration / Fatal Acceleration - Exilus Mod

Arcane used

Coda Bassocyst can use three Arcanes rather easily, with two being interchangeable depending on your play style and a third being a bit of a niche pick.

Regarding the first two options, we suggest picking Primary Deadhead or Shotgun Vendetta as a workhorse option. Primary Deadhead is just pure DPS boost while Shotgun Vendetta is extremely strong if you can stay within that range limit. (Personally, I'd go for Shotgun Vendetta)

As for the third choice, Primary Obstruct can be an extremely fun choice to make enemy guns jam up all the time, given Coda Bassocyst's alternate fire guarantees Magnetic Status proc.

Additional notes

The new system of acquiring Coda weapons through Eleanor has introduced the rotating Valence element feature where Eleanor's offerings will have different innate Valence element bonuses on weekly resets.

For this week, Coda Bassocyst has an innate Heat element as the Valence bonus. However, we suggest using the Valence Override to change the element to your liking, and we recommend Magnetic or Toxin for their inherently strong bonuses. This modification can be done after installing the five aforementioned Formas and using the new Elemental Vice item.

