Warframe hotfix 38.5.7 patch notes: No more weighted Invigoration chance

Warframe's seventh hotfix after its Techrot Encore update mends something unrelated to the Technocyte content: Helminth Invigoration chances. For those unaware, this Helminth sub-system basically lets you juice up a Warframe selected at random each weekly reset. It will be random now — previously, it used a weighted system that would prevent rolling the same Warframe and buffs multiple times in a row.

Ad

With this change, all 60 Warframes now have equal odds of getting the Helminth juice every week. You'd still need to unlock the system by getting the Invigoration Segment from the Necralisk syndicate, though.

Another big change is the inclusion of additional Live Heartcells for showing up to a Technocyte Coda showdown in the proxima with a squad.

Before, the Encore version would basically take thrice as long without any additional rewards for your time. Now, you can get up to three additional Live Heartcells (about 30% more than you may have gotten in most cases), relative to the number of squad members on the team.

Ad

Trending

As a PSA, Warframe hotfix 38.5.7 does not fix the issue of Technocyte Coda ghosting players even at guaranteed encounters. However, the developers have acknowledged the problem and might be able to fix it with another hotfix before the weekend:

"We're investigating reports of Technocyte Coda Duets not showing up at 100% Chance. This is not an issue we'll be able to address this evening, but hope to fix it before the weekend. In the meantime, a possible workaround is to play Solo or otherwise as the Host of your squad, as some reports lead us to believe Duets are only spawning for Hosts. There is no guarantee of this working, so we recommend avoiding farming your Coda Duets for the time being if possible."

Ad

All changes in Warframe hotfix 38.5.7

Now, there are additional rewards for the whole band (Image via Digital Extremes)

Here are all the changes and bug fixes as documented on the official Warframe hotfix 38.5.7 patch notes:

Ad

Warframes now have an equal chance to roll an Invigoration in the Helminth.

Since Invigorations have already been generated this week, players will see this change apply to Invigoration generations on Monday, April 7 at 0:00 UTC.

Removed the "feet planted" requirement for the High Ground Bounty Objective, meaning players can accomplish it mid-air.

Also greatly reduced the distance required for kills to count.

Updated Eleanor's fast travel description to include Coda Weapons.

Ad

Technocyte Coda changes & fixes:

Multiplayer Technocyte Coda Showdown missions will now reward 1 extra Live Heartcell per defeated Technocyte Coda.

This means a squad of 4 players will earn 3 extra Live Heartcells if each member successfully defeats their Coda.

These bonus Live Heartcells are rewarded regardless if you Conquered or Vanquished your Coda.

Improved performance issues caused by Drillbit's Magnetic Manipulation ability.

Fixed all equipped Antivirus Mods losing a charge when reaching 100% Virality on Technocyte Coda.

Now only the correct Antivirus Mod will lose its charge.

Fixed Technocyte Coda Duets being able to spawn in the loading tunnel in Höllvania missions.

Fixed Sevagoth's Shadow not being able to move after entering the Stadium in the Technocyte Coda Showdown.

Fixed being on Merulina when triggering the cinematic upon entering the Stadium in the Technocyte Coda Showdown causing Yareli to spawn outside of the arena.

Fixed cases of Technocyte Coda Duets dropping Kuva when stabbed with the Parazon.

Fixed a rare case of double Host Migrations in a Technocyte Coda Showdown mission causing multiple boybands to spawn.

Fixed Titania's Razorwing being able to enter a tiny hole into the Technocyte Coda Showdown Stadium before she is meant to.

Fixed a script error in Technocyte Coda Showdown missions.

Fixed a script error related to Technocyte Coda Duet spawning.

Ad

Other top fixes:

Fixed cases of players not receiving 1999 Steel Path completion rewards after the release of Techrot Encore.

Solstice Square completions are now properly accounted for.

Those who completed all required nodes should see the rewards in their inbox upon login.

Fixed nearby terrain blocking Line of Sight checks for Zephyr's Tailwind and Vauban's Tesla Nervos.

Fixed the "Powerless" Personal Modifier not disabling Atomicycle Abilities in Archimedea missions.

This fix also applies to Necramech Abilities in both Archimedea variants.

Fixed Asian-language versions of the Warframe Client having large empty spaces in descriptions and text escaping tooltip pop-ups, especially in the Arsenal and Market screens.

Fixed having mismatched Tennokai Mods on your Melee and Exalted Melee resulting in Tennokai never proc'ing on your Exalted Melee weapon.

Fixed the Coda Tysis receiving an unintentional stat change in 38.5.6.

It has been reverted back to its original version!

Fixed Atlas' Landslide being unable to target immobilized enemies.

Fixed being able to bypass the roll restriction during Qorvex’s Fused Crucible if players pressed the Melee input while the Ability was being channeled.

Fixed the Kaya Gemini Emote not transitioning back to a Nova skin after being used to transition to Kaya.

Also fixed the Emote swapping to a default Kaya instead of your next appearance config.

Fixed missing hair tint option on the Kaya Gemini Skin.

Fixed scans of the Wolf of Saturn Six not counting towards his Codex entry.

Known issue: scans of the Saturn Six Fugitives do not count towards their Codex entry.

Ad

Fixes:

Fixed losing access to your Primary or Secondary weapons if you entered an Archwing Slingshot with an Exalted Primary or Secondary weapon active.

Fixes towards Atlas getting stuck in the animation of his first melee attack in-mission if he has Rumblers activated with the Rumbled Augment.

Fixed Vauban's Tesla Nervos not being affected by the "Pause AI" toggle in the Simulacrum.

Fixed picking up Syndicate Medallions while on Merulina causing the total picked-up amount to say "0".

Fixed one of Baruuk's Serene Storm tips incorrectly stating that the Ability does not respect Line of Sight.

Fixed the Stardust Signa not retaining custom tints in-mission.

Also fixed it disappearing in the Navigation menu.

Fixes towards various cloth issues on the Drifter Chymerist Suit.

Fixed the Goth Jacket's tail being deformed.

Fixed Heartwood Leg Plates being warped.

Fixed the Pazuul Propaganda Cameras having offset VFX from the reticle when using it to hack terminals in Break Narmer missions.

Fixed Lizzie clipping into Temple's arm in the Höllvania Central Mall.

Fixed a script error related to Atlas' Rumblers.

Fixed a script error caused by Nova's Molecular Prime.

Ad

Check out our Warframe guides and tier lists:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback