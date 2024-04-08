Warframe Incarnon Bo build guide: mods, Evolution talents, and more

Among the melee Genesis weapons of Warframe, Incarnon Bo is admittedly not the strongest. It does not have the stat-stick capabilities of Incarnon Magistar, nor the raw power of Incarnon Hate. However, for those who like a polearm with absurdly long range, it is a semi-decent weapon that can handle dailies and base-level Steel Path.

To get the Incarnon Bo in Warframe, you have to wait till Incarnon rotation C (week 3), and then select it as one of two possible Steel Path Circuit rewards.

This article covers more about the Incarnon Bo build in Warframe.

Warframe Incarnon Bo build with Flashing Bleed (6-Forma, Rivenless)

Flashing Bleed converts Impact to Slash (Image via Overframe)

The main crutch of Incarnon Bo is the conversion of Impact procs to Slash procs - a gimmick also found on the Incarnon Furax. This is done through the Flashing Bleed talent in Incarnon Evolution IV.

This Incarnon Bo build uses Bo Prime as the base weapon.

This build adopts the usual mods for hybrid scaling melee builds - specifically Blood Rush and Weeping Wounds for scaling critical and status. The high Impact weightage makes Impact proc often, which is then converted into Slash.

Mods used

Stance Mod: Clashing Forest

Condition Overload (the main base damage source)

Blood Rush (critical scaling)

Primed Fury (can be replaced with Quickening or Gladiator Vice)

Sacrificial Steel (critical chance pre-scaling)

Primed Smite Corrupted (replace with Faction Damage multiplier according to what you will face, adds double-dipping damage to Slash procs)

Weeping Wounds (status scaling)

Organ Shatter (critical damage)

Gladiator Might (critical damage)

Incarnon Evolution Talents

Incarnon Evolution talents to use in this Warframe Incarnon Bo build are:

Evolution II: Stalwart Oak

Evolution III: Orokin Reach

Evolution IV: Flashing Build

Should you use Shattering Impact with Incarnon Bo?

Even though this build almost guarantees Impact proc on each hit, this only counts as one proc of Shattering Impact per swing. This means you would need to hit one enemy for quite a long time to fully armor-strip them. If you are looking for a Shattering Impact armor-strip weapon, try out a Vastilok build instead.

Melee Arcanes: Should you use Melee Influence with Incarnon Bo?

Melee Influence would also require you to build Electricity separately, which takes up its own mod slot. This would shine better with a gas build, which you can also mod separately - but the current build has an overall similar KPS output for lower investment.

Instead, consider using Melee Retaliation for your Arcane slot.

