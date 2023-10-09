Incarnon Dual Ichor is one of the most underrated melee weapons in Warframe. In fact, it is the perfect equipment to showcase how far gimmick perks in the Incarnon Genesis system can uplift the power curve of older gear. Incarnon Dual Ichor does not have the perk stat buffs to build a great stat stick like the Incarnon Magistar or the up-front damage overhead like the Incarnon Hate. What it does offer, however, is an automatic wave-clear, similar to the Explosive Legerdemain augment.

This forms the base perk in Incarnon Dual Ichor's Evolution tree: kills scored with this weapon spawn a persistent poison cloud that can proc status and deal damage. While set up properly, a cloud kill can create further clouds around it, thus giving you a huge platform for scaling damage in an area for long endurance runs.

Warframe Incarnon Dual Ichor crafting guide

You can select Incarnon Dual Ichor as one of the rotation E Steel Path Circuit rewards in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

As with all Incarnon Genesis weapons, the Dual Ichor requires two separate parts to build it: the actual weapon and the specific Incarnon Adapter for it. As for the weapon itself, you can find the blueprint for this dual sword in the Bio Lab of your Clan Dojo for 50,000 Credits.

Crafting it requires the following, on top of an additional 35,000 Credit cost:

4x Mutagen Mass

1200x Circuits

15000x Salvage

1x Built Forma

The Incarnon Adapter, however, can only be obtained by playing the Steel Path Circuit mode during Week 5 (Rotation E). It only appears as a potential reward pickable during this weekly rotation, so you may need to wait a few weeks for it to return if you have missed it.

Once you have both the weapon and the Incarnon Dual Ichor Adapter, you need to visit Cavalero in Chrysalith to install the Adapter into the weapon and select your Evolution perks. Note that the installation has a one-time price of a few Duviri-exclusive resources.

Warframe Incarnon Dual Ichor build guide in 2023

Warframe Dual Ichor build to be used with Toxic Lash, along with the recommended Evolution Perks (Image via Twitter @MuraCasardis)

The Dual Ichor was considered a powerful weapon even by itself. Its inherent toxin-slash damage split meant it was easier to mod it for the viral element to benefit from the meta viral-slash combination. However, the Incarnon Dual Ichor can make use of a number of other elements to chain kills.

Against Grineer and Corrupted, you can use viral instead of a gas element for good results in base-level Steel Path content. However, gas damage has quadratic scaling when it is triggered by grouped-up enemies. This benefits from double-dipping damage from faction mods, i.e., Smite and Primed Smite mods.

The Warframe setup for this weapon is equally important to get the most out of it. The Echoes of Duviri Hotfix 33.6.5 got shadow-patched to have its on-kill clouds gain benefits from damage mods and ability buffs.

For this specific build, the best results can be gained from using a Saryn for her Toxic Lash ability, as well as Xata's Whisper subsumed as an additional buff. The Alchemist's Wrath perk now gains extra combo more easily due to the toxin procs from Toxic Lash, while Xata's Whisper Void bubbles are also triggered by chaining cloud kills.

This build is particularly potent against Corpus enemies, outperforming traditional solutions like the Cerata with much more ease when set up properly.