Warframe Incarnon Zylok build guide: best mods, Evolution perks, and more

If you are a veteran in Warframe Incarnon, Zylok might not necessarily be the strongest meta weapon at your disposal. The closest comparison one can draw is with Tigris Prime from 2017 - back when it was one of the strongest weapons. Like Tigris, Zylok boasts a duplex shot, which can easily get to over 100% status chance with some stat boosts in its Incarnon upgrade.

This guide will go over the most optimal Warframe Incarnon Zylok build, including Incarnon Evolution perks to take and recommended mods.

For this build, we will use Zylok Prime - which is easier to obtain and results in an overall superior product with the Incarnon upgrade.

Warframe Incarnon Zylok drop location: how to get it?

Week 7 rotation for Incarnon Zylok (Image via Digital Extremes)

To ascend Zylok Prime to Incarnon Zylok, you must obtain the Incarnon Genesis Adapter specific to Zylok. This can be obtained during the week 7 Incarnon rotation, otherwise known as the 'stalker rotation.'

This week, you can get the Zylok Incarnon Genesis Adapter from the Duviri Circuit rewards on Steel Path mode. Once you acquire the Adapter, take it to Cavalero in Chrysalith (Zariman Ten-Zero) to put it on your copy of Zylok Prime.

Warframe Incarnon Zylok build guide (2024): best Incarnon talents and mods

Warframe Incarnon Zylok Prime build (Image via Overframe)

Zylok Prime has a much higher critical chance than the regular variant (obtainable from Baro Ki'teer), but it is still insufficient to build around crits completely. Instead, we will use a hybrid critical-status build to get the best of both worlds.

Incarnon Evolution perks

Evolution II: Mauler's Magazine

Evolution III: Rapid Reinforcement

Evolution IV: Survivor's Edge

Alternative mods

The build shown in the image covers the Viral element for some Viral+Slash proc shenanigans. However, there's some room for adjustment:

If you are getting Viral from the Nourish Helminth ability, you can replace Frostbite with Jolt to get Corrosive instead.

with to get Corrosive instead. Due to poor Riven disposition, Rivens for Zylok Prime are not recommended. However, if you get a slottable roll, Eximus Advantage can be removed in favor of a Riven mod .

can be removed in favor of a . Eximus Advantage can be replaced with Primed Heated Charge for a Viral-Heat combo. For this elemental combo to work properly, you must move Frostbite to the first slot and place Primed Heated Charge on the fourth slot.

