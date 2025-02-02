Lavos is the first Prime Warframe coming in 2025

Lavos Prime's turn is up next for Warframe's Prime roll-call, as he will slither his way in on February 12, 2025. The Prime frames are typically released in the order of their original Warframe release, alternating between male and female ones. This was broken when Sevagoth Prime was released ahead of time last year.

Xaku Prime being non-binary also put some uncertainty on whether Yareli Prime or Lavos Prime was up next, but we have a winner in that race now.

As officially confirmed in Warframe Devstream 184, the Lavos Prime Access is hitting the shelves (and alchemy workbenches) on February 12, just a week after Rhino Heirloom Collection.

Warframe's Lavos Prime Access comes with one surprise new weapon

We'd be just as happy after the new copter Prime (Image via Digital Extremes)

Generally, all signature weaponry pertinent to a Warframe gets Primed along with it. Likewise, Lavos Prime will get the mint-fresh renewal of his trusty shotgun, the Cedo Prime. To fill out the collection, however, Digital Extremes has surprised us with the renewal of an old-school community darling: Dual Zoren Prime.

Not only is it a surprise Prime of a legacy weapon introduced in 2013, but the update also brings back a legacy gimmick of yore. Dual Zoren will get a unique trait that gives a burst of speed upon melee slide attack, which is doubled when airborne.

Historically known as coptering, this once-retired mechanic might not make the same splash as it did in the old parkour system, but it's a fitting throwback nonetheless. To top it off, Dual Zoren Prime also has a good stat facelift — a Slash-heavy melee with a 30% crit / 3.2x crit multiplier comp.

Lavos Prime Access also has another big highlight for players not interested in the frame: Cedo Prime. Considered one of the strongest non-Incarnon shotguns in the game, Cedo Prime will be even deadlier with the standard Cedo builds.

To summarize, here's all the in-game fresh gear coming on February 12, 2025, in Warframe:

Lavos Prime: Some Warframes were Prime from the start, others ascended. Lavos, the master of transmutation, bowed to no one as he forged his own path to valor.

There is, of course, more to be had if you buy certain Prime Access bundles with real money.

How much are the Lavos Prime Access bundles in Warframe?

With Lavos Prime Access, you can purchase the following packs from the Warframe website:

Bundle Price Contains Lavos Prime Accessories Exclusive Pack $49.99 Nimandi Prime Armor, Vitam Prime Syandana, 90-Day Affinity Booster, 90-Day Resource Booster Lavos Prime Weapons Pack $49.99 Cedo Prime, Dual Zoren Prime, 1050 Platinum Lavos Prime Access Pack $79.99 Lavos Prime, Cedo Prime, Dual Zoren Prime, Exclusive Glyphs, 2650 Platinum Lavos Prime Access Complete Pack $139.99 Lavos Prime, Cedo Prime, Dual Zoren Prime, Exclusive Glyphs, Prime Accessories, 3990 Platinum

