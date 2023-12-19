Warframe Operation Gargoyle's Cry details, schedule, rewards, and more

2023 for Warframe ends with a bang and a "Whisper," complete with a shiny new update, a Primed Resurgence event, and a new Operation to go with it. Operations are limited-time events in Warframe that generally involve exclusive rewards and community leaderboards with Clan-bound accolades.

Dubbed "Gargoyle's Cry," the latest Operation is the first original Operation to roll out since Orphix Venom in 2020. Both in terms of lore and gameplay, this Operation will be tied to late-game content introduced with the Whispers in The Wall update.

Warframe Operation Gargoyle's Cry schedule and end date

Warframe's Operation Gargoyle's Cry began on December 18, 2023. You can get in on the action and score points in this event throughout the holiday season till January 15, 2024, at 11 am PST/ 2 pm ET.

How to enter Operation: Gargoyle's Cry in Warframe

The Effervo node on Deimos is where the Operation practically takes place (Image via Digital Extremes)

To participate in this Operation, you need to fulfill the following requirements:

You must be in a Clan with the Gargoyle statue in its Dojo.

You must clear the Whispers in the Walls quest, as well as all of its prerequisites.

Once you meet these conditions, you can go to the Effervo node on Deimos to start off the event.

How does it work?

During the event, The Fragmented drops Curses you can feed into the Gargoyle (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Gist of Warframe's Operation: Gargoyle's Cry is to beat The Fragmented boss as many times as you need to advance the Operation score and claim rewards.

The mission progresses like a regular The Fragmented assassination, except for one twist. A dormant Void Angel will be awaiting you somewhere in the laboratory, marked as a side-objective.

Note that this also makes this Warframe event a good occasion to farm Voidplume Pinions and Zariman Arcanes.

Beating either variant of The Fragmented trio will drop one of three Curses of Knowledge: Curse of Seeing, Curse of Hearing, and Curse of Knowing.

The type of the Curse is related to the variant of The Fragmented you are facing.

Beating the boss on Steel Path will drop two Curses instead of one.

Your clan must collectively get 30 Curses of each type and feed it to the Gargoyle to unlock the Krios Signa as a claimable reward.

In addition to a Curse, you will also receive a Grotesque Splinter, the main currency for claiming the event rewards.

You receive two Grotesque Splinters for beating The Fragmented on Steel Path.

Unveiling and beating the secret variant, The Fragmented One, will reward you with two Curses of each type as well as 6x Grotesque Splinters.

Warframe Operation Gargoye's Cry Rewards

Interact with the Gargoyle Statue in your Dojo to get rewards or contribute Curses of Knowledge (Image via Digital Extremes)

You can claim all of your rewards for this event by interacting with the Jahu Gargoyle statue in your Clan. Its location depends on the Clan itself, so ask your Clanmates if you are unsure of its whereabouts.

The wares you can get from Operation Gargoyle's Cry include new as well as returning cosmetics and Eidolon Arcanes of all rarity. The number next to the items indicates their cost in Grotesque Splinters.

New cosmetics

Krios Signa (1)

Gargoyle’s Cry Emblem (9)

Tagfer Sigil (1)

Bird 3 Sigil (1)

Cavia Color Palette (9)

Fibonacci Sigil (1)

Fibonacci Sketch Glyph (3)

Tagfer Sketch Glyph (3)

Bird 3 Sketch Glyph (3)

Returning cosmetics and miscellaneous wares

Decoration - Prominence Wisp Totem (3)

Fluctus Rahk Skin (6)

Gilded Clan Sigil (3)

Glyphed Clan Sigil (3)

Phased Clan Sigil (3)

Stance Forma Blueprint (3)

The Ballroom Simulacrum (3), accessible through Simaris in a Relay

Weapon blueprints

Basmu (3)

Ceti Lacera (3)

Eidolon Arcanes can be purchased in bulk, and their prices depend on their rarity (3 for Common, 5 for Uncommon, 6 for Rare, and 12 each for Arcane Energize, Arcane Grace, and Arcane Barrier).

How to unlock the Krios Signa?

The Krios Signa is a cosmetic accolade from the event (Image via Digital Extremes)

If the Krios Signa is locked, your clan has not collectively contributed 30 Curses of each type yet. You can donate Curses from your inventory towards this goal by interacting with the Gargoyle and selecting the "Contribute" option.