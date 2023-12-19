Warframe The Fragmented boss guide: Strategies, rewards, secret raid boss, and more

Warframe's Whispers in the Wall update did a great deal to elevate the game's loot balance and enemy variety, adding not one but two new intricate enemy factions. As customary of a mainline Warframe update, this package has a new boss encounter. The Fragmented, the first boss from Warframe's Murmur faction, brings fresh twists to the old assassination mission formula.

Players are introduced to The Fragmented and his ever-shifting forms during the Whispers in the Walls campaign. After the quest is beaten, he becomes a repeatable boss encounter found in the Effervo node on Deimos.

Warframe The Fragmented mechanics, tips, and tricks

The Fragmented boss can be found on Effervo (Deimos) in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

After Lephantis and the Zealoid Prelate, The Fragmented is the third boss you find on Deimos. The Fragmented, especially the Fragmented One variant, is among the most engaging bosses in Warframe, forcing you to learn and adapt to unique mechanics and openings.

Before you can take on this boss, you must reveal its position by acquiring a set amount of Murmur Eyes, for which you must pick up Atropos Probes and install them on Vitreums to spawn the Murmur Eyes.

Atropos Probes are marked on the minimap as yellow objects, akin to throwable sacs in the Deimos pit puzzle.

You need 30 Murmur Eyes to unveil the boss' location.

Murmur hands can latch onto a Murmur eye, turning their indicator red. Shoot the limb off to access the eye and claim it.

Hordes of the Murmur and Necramech enemies will attack you and try to overwhelm and "blind" the Vitreum. The objective is to defend the Vitreum and to collect Murmur Eyes.

Vitreums will deplete after revealing 8-10 Murmur Eyes each.

You must collect Murmur Eyes to summon the Fragmeted boss in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Once you have collected 30 Murmur Eyes, head to the new objective pointer to find the boss' summoning location. All members of your current squad must gather here before you summon the boss.

Akin to the boss' encounter in the Whispers in the Walls quest, The Fragmented will first show up as The Fragmented Tide. These are swarms of Murmur that you must take down to damage the collective health of Tide.

The second phase of the boss is the final confrontation with it. The Fragmented can show up in one of three variants:

The Fragmented Anchorite

The Fragmented Suzerain

The Fragmented Zelator

Even though they are represented as unarmored, all variants of The Fragmented share the Indifferent Facade armor type. Nevertheless, they cannot be armor-stripped. They are resistant to Slash and Viral damage types but vulnerable to Electricity, Puncture, and especially Radiation damage.

That being said, even on Steel Path, the three normal variants of The Fragmented are not grueling encounters. You can comfortably beat them with meta Warframe weaponry, and durable Warframes that work in Archon Hunts also work here.

Once The Fragmented is defeated, he drops a random Melee Arcane. Note that this drop often gets stuck mid-air, so do a quick sweep of the arena for good measure before you leave.

Warframe The Fragmented One: How to summon, strategies, and rewards

Warframe's The Fragmented One inflicts you with the Cascading Fragment debuff (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Fragmented One is the secret ultimate form of the boss. He can only be summoned if you meet the following criteria:

You must go to the Steel Path variant of the Effervo node.

Instead of 30, you must pick up 60 Murmur Eyes.

Once you have picked up 60 Murmur Eyes, Fibonacci will let you know you have unlocked access to the most challenging form of the boss. The Fragmetned One is substantially more challenging than the regular encounter.

The Fragmented One possesses all the attacks and lethal tricks of the three regular variants of the boss.

It can nullify your abilities and buffs.

Once you summon the boss, you only have one life available and cannot self-revive. Akin to Netracell missions or Archon Hunts, the revive timer shortens every time you are downed.

The Fragmented One uniquely curses you with Cascaded Fragmentation, a lingering damage-over-time debuff that cannot be dispelled. You will acquire one additional stack of this debuff every minute, which becomes more damaging with each stack.

To beat The Fragmented One, acquaint yourself with its attacks and manually dodge them to not get nullified.

Teamwork is also key with this boss. Since there are no self-revives, be vigilant about downed teammates.

Shift your focus toward any downed ally immediately. Enter the Void Mode with your Operator to revive them without putting yourself in danger.

One teammate should focus on eliminating the many Eximus units the boss spawns. A Hound is useful for this purpose for its Overguard-stripping capabilities.

You can use Styanax with the Intrepid Stand augment to damage the boss and make your teammates more durable.

You cannot access aids like On-Call Crews or Energy Pads during this encounter, so ensure you have alternative forms of sustain.

Utilize Murmur faction damage multiplier mods on your loadout to boost your damage. Roar also helps greatly to this end as a form of universal faction damage amplification.

Beating the toughest variant of this Warframe boss rewards you with a Sumdali (Image via Digital Extremes)

For your troubles, The Fragmented One rewards you with 1x Steel Essence and the exclusive Manus Sumdali on top of the regular drops. The Manus Sumdali, unobtainable from elsewhere, is a cosmetic item you can put on your landing craft.