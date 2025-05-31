  • home icon
Everything available in the Warframe Pride 2025 event

By Sambit Pal
May 31, 2025
warframe pride 2025
The Qorvex propaganda has claimed yet another community (Image via Digital Extremes)

June is right around the corner, which means another Pride month celebration event in Warframe. This annual month-long bonanza so far has not brought up any new in-game activities, but there is yet again selection of glitz, Glyphs, and Decorations - the bulk of it made available for the token price of a single Credit.

Digital Extremes just listed all of what's available in-game, and even though June hasn't started yet at the time of writing, all of the offerings are accessible in the in-game market. As the blog says:

"We’re celebrating Warframe’s incredible LGBTQIA2S+ community! We are immensely proud to support and honor our wonderfully diverse players during Pride month and throughout the year."
Warframe Pride 2025: All in-game market items

The two big new items to get (Image via Digital Extremes)

For this year, the latest addition to the rainbow-themed miscellanea includes a new Qorvex Display that looks like a lenticular prex card, and a new pumping rainbow-heart on a pedestal! Here's all the three new items:

  • The Pride Glyph IV designed by the Digital Extremes Community Team’s TadaCharly
  • The Pride Oro Decoration
  • The Pride Qorvex Fusion Display by Community artist Rebecca Weress

All Pride items are available for 1 Credit in the in-game market (a new Community Event section will make them easily accessible). The exception is Pride Oro Decoration, which takes 25,000 Credits apiece - same as the returning Neon Pride Wings Decoration from previous years.

All June Twitch drops for Warframe Prime 2025

If you want some free floofs, prex cards, and noggles to further decorate your Orbiter (and/or Zariman/Hollvania apartment), there will also be eight Twitch drops to look forward to throughout the month of June 2025:

Stream date and timeDropsLink
June 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET - JamieVoiceOver (She/Her)Lotus Noggletwitch.tv/JamieVoiceOver
June 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET - Miabyte (She/Her)Domestik Caliber Dronetwitch.tv/miabyte
June 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET - Brighan (They/Them)Deimos Velocipod Prextwitch.tv/brighan
June 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET - SiejoUmbra (He/Him)Operator Switch Decorationtwitch.tv/SiejoUmbra
June 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET - VoiceQuills (She/Her)Spotted Bolarola Flooftwitch.tv/voice_quills
June 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET - AuntieTan (She/Her)Aoi Floofwitch.tv/AuntieTan
June 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET - LadyTheLaddy (They/She)Amir Flooftwitch.tv/ladytheladdy
June 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET - MjikThize (She/Her)Solaris Motherwrench Decorationtwitch.tv/MjikThize
These can be claimed as any other Twitch Drops in Warframe. All you need to do is link your Twitch to your Warframe account and then watch the desired stream for 30 minutes cumulatively.

