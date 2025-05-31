Everything available in the Warframe Pride 2025 event

June is right around the corner, which means another Pride month celebration event in Warframe. This annual month-long bonanza so far has not brought up any new in-game activities, but there is yet again selection of glitz, Glyphs, and Decorations - the bulk of it made available for the token price of a single Credit.
Digital Extremes just listed all of what's available in-game, and even though June hasn't started yet at the time of writing, all of the offerings are accessible in the in-game market. As the blog says:
"We’re celebrating Warframe’s incredible LGBTQIA2S+ community! We are immensely proud to support and honor our wonderfully diverse players during Pride month and throughout the year."
Warframe Pride 2025: All in-game market items
For this year, the latest addition to the rainbow-themed miscellanea includes a new Qorvex Display that looks like a lenticular prex card, and a new pumping rainbow-heart on a pedestal! Here's all the three new items:
- The Pride Glyph IV designed by the Digital Extremes Community Team’s TadaCharly
- The Pride Oro Decoration
- The Pride Qorvex Fusion Display by Community artist Rebecca Weress
All Pride items are available for 1 Credit in the in-game market (a new Community Event section will make them easily accessible). The exception is Pride Oro Decoration, which takes 25,000 Credits apiece - same as the returning Neon Pride Wings Decoration from previous years.
All June Twitch drops for Warframe Prime 2025
If you want some free floofs, prex cards, and noggles to further decorate your Orbiter (and/or Zariman/Hollvania apartment), there will also be eight Twitch drops to look forward to throughout the month of June 2025:
These can be claimed as any other Twitch Drops in Warframe. All you need to do is link your Twitch to your Warframe account and then watch the desired stream for 30 minutes cumulatively.
Check out our other guides on the game:
- Warframe Isleweaver update: Everything we know
- Warframe Valkyr Heirloom Skin release date, price, and more
- All Warframes tier list
- Warframe Incarnon weapons tier list
- Warframe Kuva weapons tier list
- Warframe Coda weapons tier list
- Best weapons in Warframe for each Mastery Rank