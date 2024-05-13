Warframe: Sporothrix build guide (mod setup and synergies)

Among the sniper rifles in Warframe, Sporothrix currently stands to be the strongest one, provided you learn its mechanics and get a proper Sporothrix build, that is. This Infested status-heavy gun has everything the Warframe community wants from a sniper: high single-target damage coupled with crowd-clearing capabilities.

In this Sporothrix build guide for Warframe, we will go over the optimal mod setup, and the supplements to use for good performance in the Steel Path.

5-Forma Mod build for Sporothrix in Warframe (with Volatile Variant)

End-game Sporothrix build with Volatile Variant and high Slash weightage (Image via Digital Extremes)

This Sporothrix build leans into the high-status chance and Slash weightage to build for a Slash-Viral setup. The Primed Bane mod is here to grant double-dipping damage boost to the Slash DoT, which pays dividends at higher levels.

Mods used:

Galvanized Aptitude

Galvanized Chamber

Vile Acceleration

Hammer Shot

Fanged Fusillade

Vital Sense

Volatile Variant

Primed Bane of Corrupted (swap with Primed Bane mod specific to other faction as needed)

Terminal Velocity (Exilus Slot)

Arcane: Primary Merciless

Sporothrix build synergies: crits and fire rate

This build boasts over 130% Status Chance, but we also pump up the Critical Damage to an 8.4x multiplier. The Sporothrix can rarely ever crit by default, but we can use the high Critical Damage multiplier with additive Critical Chance bonuses.

You can therefore drastically improve the damage output of Sporothrix through:

Arcane Avenger on one of your Warframe Arcane slots

on one of your Warframe Arcane slots Adarza Cavat as your companion can grant the Cat's Eye critical chance bonus.

as your companion can grant the critical chance bonus. Warframes with additive critical chance buffs are Harrow and Citrine. With either of these, expect to get into high critical tiers if you mod for Ability Strength.

Furthermore, the Sporothrix benefits greatly from fire rate and reload speed buffs. For that, you can use:

Reinforced Bond on your companion's mod setup

on your companion's mod setup Arcane Tempo in one of your Warframe Arcane slots

Due to the decent Riven disposition, you can replace Vile Acceleration with a Riven if you roll fire rate on it. Other good attributes are Multishot, Critical Damage, +Slash, and good negatives are -Impact and -Puncture.

The Sporothrix build shown above is intended for Warframe's end-game, and requires maximum rank Galvanized/Primed mods. However, if you are eager to get your hands on the Sporothrix as a newer player, the following is a budget mid-game build. Although not the best in business, it can clear the regular star chart and sorties.

3-Forma budget Sporothrix build with Heat

Beginner-friendly Sporothrix build (Image via Overframe)

Mods used in this build are Rifle Aptitude, Split Chamber, Hammer Shot, Fanged Fusillade, Thermite Rounds, Serration (Rank 8), Speed Trigger (Rank 4), Volatile Variant.

