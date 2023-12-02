Warframe Tennobaum 2023 rewards, Snowday Showdown event details, and more

As a popular free-to-play MMO-lite, Warframe has its fair share of holiday events to keep its community engaged. Part and parcel of Warframe's end-of-year tradition is Tennobaum, an event that, in the true spirit of Christmas, is all about gift-giving. Even though it was officially dubbed Tennobaum in 2016, this winter event with its themed rewards has been a staple since the game's closed beta days.

During Tennobaum, any in-game gift you can send to your fellow players will add to a global counter of gifts, which gradually unlocks tiered rewards. On top of this familiar tradition, this year's Tennobaum also features 'Snowday Showdown,' one of the few PvP-focused events introduced in the game.

All Warframe Tennobaum Alert rewards

Warframe Tennobaum 2023 will be hosted between December 1 and December 14. During this period, there will be two sets of weekend alerts featuring unique rewards to grab. To win these, you have to take part in the Snowday Showdown activity, with each reward requiring three matches to unlock.

The following are the alert rewards available via weekend alerts:

Bombastine Tennobaum Glyph , claimable between December 1 (2 pm ET) and December 2 (1:30 pm ET)

, claimable between December 1 (2 pm ET) and December 2 (1:30 pm ET) Rift Sigil , claimable between December 2 (2 pm ET) and December 3 (1:30 pm ET)

, claimable between December 2 (2 pm ET) and December 3 (1:30 pm ET) Thrax Tennobaum Glyph , claimable between December 8 (2 pm ET) and December 9 (1:30 pm ET)

, claimable between December 8 (2 pm ET) and December 9 (1:30 pm ET) Built Forma 1x, claimable between December 9 (2 pm ET) and December 10 (1:30 pm ET)

Other than these, there are also freebies you can claim by simply logging in between December 14, 2023, and January 21, 2024. Other than free login rewards, each stretch goal will also result in donations to charity via The Shine Foundation.

You can also directly add to the gift tier pool by gifting your fellow Tenno anything from Deluxe skins to Warframe slots. However, note that cross-platform gifting is not possible despite the recent rollout of cross-platform clans.

Tennobaum 2023 login rewards and donation

Number of Gifts for Tier Unlock Community Rewards for the Tier Tier 1 - 40,000 Gram Solstice Skin, Tennobaum Kubrow Glyph, $10,000 Donation Tier 2 - 60,000 Arca Plasmor Solstice Skin (also applicable on the Tenet variant ) Tier 3 - 80,000 Cycron Solstice Skin, Tennobaum Vulpaphyla Glyph, $30,000 Donation Tier 4 - 100,000 Fulmin Solstice Skin, 3-Day Credit Booster, Tennobaum Zephyr Skin, $40,000 Donation Tier 5 - 120,000 Atomos Solstice Skin, Dual Keres Solstice Skin, Tennobaum Frost Glyph, 3-Day Affinity Booster, $60,000 Donation

Warframe Snowday Showdown event guide

You can start the event mode from the Conclave Segment (Image via Digital Extremes)

You can participate in the new event-exclusive PvP mode, Snowday Showdown, from the Conclave segment in your Orbiter located towards the right of the Navigation panel.

Go to the Conclave Menu

Tick Snowday Showdown under the 4v4 Team Annihilation mode (second from the left)

You can now click on Team Annihilation to start looking for a PvP lobby

If you have a hard time finding a match, you can turn off Recruit Conditioning for better chances

The rules are the same as Conclave's default 4v4 mode: you will be randomly assigned to the Sun team or the Moon team, and the team currently holding the highest amount of points wins when the timer runs out.

Much like the Dog Days event, the Snowday Showdown mode will reset your Warframe's health and shield to 100.

You will be equipped with the event-exclusive Snowball and Candy Cane Scythe melee.

Snowballs can proc cold on successful hits, while a ground slam from the Cane deals the highest amount of burst damage.

The PvP mode will remain accessible up till December 30, 2023. Note that you do not need to win these matches to unlock the event-based alert rewards. Simply participating will give you progress towards the current reward.