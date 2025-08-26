All Venato Prime Relics in Warframe

Venato Prime is the fresh Scythe introduced to Warframe with Caliban Prime Access, and it's only three Relics you need to farm. The stat bumps on it make it a significant upgrade over the regular Venato: it has higher attack speed, base damage, crit stats, status chance, and even a slight edge on the base range.
Not to forget, this Primed version does not require the Narmer Isoplast or Anomaly Shard grind. To top it off, the Venato Prime has an exquisite look, unlike any other Scythe in Warframe right now. To those who were wondering about the signature bonus: yes, it does get 50% more Combo chance with both Caliban and his Prime.
Without further ado, here's what you need to craft a full set of Venato Prime in Warframe.
All Venato Prime Relics, and how to get them in Warframe
To get Venato Prime in Warframe, you'll need the following Void Relics:
- Lith E2 Relic - Venato Prime Blueprint (Uncommon)
- Meso G9 Relic - Venato Prime Handle (Common)
- Axi V13 Relic - Venato Prime Blade (Rare)
The Axi Relic happens to have the the only Rare part, so you might wind up needing it by the dozens (say goodbye to your Void Trace reserves). To farm that, the best spot is the same as it has been for years: Apollo in Lua (Disruption). Thankfully, if you are good at running long Disruptions, you are likely to pick up a sufficient amount of Axi V13 copies from a single run.
Meanwhile, the Lith E2 can be farmed by solo-running Hepit in Void (Capture) with a fast Warframe. The Meso G9 Relic is also quite easy to get by running a few rounds of IO in Jupiter (Defense). Naturally, this one has the common part, so you probably won't need that many.
If you don't want to farm these Void Relics in the regular way, another option is vendoring them off factions. Right now in Warframe, all the neutral Syndicates sell Relic Packs for 20k Standing, as do Ostron, Solaris United, and the Entrati (another option being 15x Steel Essence per Relic Pack from Teshin).
Once you obtain the Relics, be sure to run an Intshare for Meso G9 (and Radshares for the other two Relics) in a full squad for best odds at getting all Venato Prime parts fast.
