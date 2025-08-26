All Venato Prime Relics in Warframe

Venato Prime is the fresh Scythe introduced to Warframe with Caliban Prime Access, and it's only three Relics you need to farm. The stat bumps on it make it a significant upgrade over the regular Venato: it has higher attack speed, base damage, crit stats, status chance, and even a slight edge on the base range.

Ad

Not to forget, this Primed version does not require the Narmer Isoplast or Anomaly Shard grind. To top it off, the Venato Prime has an exquisite look, unlike any other Scythe in Warframe right now. To those who were wondering about the signature bonus: yes, it does get 50% more Combo chance with both Caliban and his Prime.

Without further ado, here's what you need to craft a full set of Venato Prime in Warframe.

Ad

Trending

All Venato Prime Relics, and how to get them in Warframe

To get Venato Prime in Warframe, you'll need the following Void Relics:

Lith E2 Relic - Venato Prime Blueprint (Uncommon)

Meso G9 Relic - Venato Prime Handle (Common)

Axi V13 Relic - Venato Prime Blade (Rare)

Also Check out: All Caliban Prime Relics

The Axi Relic happens to have the the only Rare part, so you might wind up needing it by the dozens (say goodbye to your Void Trace reserves). To farm that, the best spot is the same as it has been for years: Apollo in Lua (Disruption). Thankfully, if you are good at running long Disruptions, you are likely to pick up a sufficient amount of Axi V13 copies from a single run.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Lith E2 can be farmed by solo-running Hepit in Void (Capture) with a fast Warframe. The Meso G9 Relic is also quite easy to get by running a few rounds of IO in Jupiter (Defense). Naturally, this one has the common part, so you probably won't need that many.

Venato Prime stats (Image via Digital Extremes)

If you don't want to farm these Void Relics in the regular way, another option is vendoring them off factions. Right now in Warframe, all the neutral Syndicates sell Relic Packs for 20k Standing, as do Ostron, Solaris United, and the Entrati (another option being 15x Steel Essence per Relic Pack from Teshin).

Ad

Once you obtain the Relics, be sure to run an Intshare for Meso G9 (and Radshares for the other two Relics) in a full squad for best odds at getting all Venato Prime parts fast.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More